December 4, 2021 will always hold a significant spot in the timeline of historically significant athletic events at the high school and collegiate levels. From a collegiate perspective, Alabama defeated Georgia to be crowned the SEC champs in football once again. However, the Crimson Tide were not expected to do that, at least not this season. More importantly, locally and for the people of Tullahoma, its high school varsity football team, the Tullahoma Wildcats, finally obtained the title of state football champs. The team became the first in almost one hundred years to achieve this distinction in the sport of football. What an accomplishment for the team, the school, and the town. Yet, I heard something that didn’t make me see what those young men and their coaches achieved as being anything less than monumental but caused me to think about what may have been even more significant about their win.
In conversing with some individuals about the team winning the game, one of them commented on how things were when he was in high school concerning a particular athlete. The exceptionally talented athlete was Rudy Moore who attended Tullahoma High School during the 1970s. Rudy had been positioned to play quarterback for the football team and had started at that position during his sophomore year. However, when the coach who had put Rudy in that position left, the newly appointed coach went a different direction. The new coach’s explanation of why this was being done was not because Rudy’s athletic ability had changed. It was because as the new coach shared, Tullahoma was not ready for a black quarterback.
Tullahoma, like much of this nation during the seventies, was still very steeped in racism. Black football players could run the ball, block, and defend plays but could not be the ones who called the plays even if they demonstrated the ability to do so on most teams. This was unfortunate for Rudy and many other athletes who were not given deserved opportunities to develop their abilities because of their ethnicity. But look at what happened in the same town and with the same team (different players and coaches) some fifty years later.
Tullahoma won a state title and a young black athlete named Ryan Scott was the winning quarterback and was also named MVP of the game. The significance transcends individual achievements in that the school’s championship win and all their other victories have been an obvious team endeavor. But how ironic that what was not desired by many years ago became an avenue by which what never had been accomplished came into fruition. I believe God has a sense of humor, but I also believe He knows the climate of the times and the condition of the hearts of men. I bet not one individual who is or has been a student, an athlete, a coach, or a supporter of Tullahoma High School would want to resend the school’s long awaited championship status in football because Ryan is black.
Tullahoma High School has showcased students of various ethnicities in the position of quarterback in recent years not because of the degree of melanin in their skin but presumably because of their abilities. After seeing some videos of the fans’ reactions in the stands when that ball was intercepted by Chris Uselton, it can be determined that the people were just elated and proud their team, the Tullahoma Wildcats had finally won a state football championship. So, Go Wildcats and Roll Tide too!!!