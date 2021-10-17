It is with much dread and loathing that I greet the looming change in time as it is poised to rob us of our Vitamin D through deprivation of sunlight, beginning Nov. 7.
Frankly, I don’t know if its daylight savings time or standard time, either way, falling back during November is a horrible thing. As far as I can tell, no one likes it aside a few of those annoying morning people who are way too perky about getting up early. In my opinion, the only good reason to get up at the crack of dawn is to pour imitation deer pee on my clothes and freeze while sitting on a deer stand waiting for the buck that will never come or getting out on my buddy’s boat (friend’s boats are always the best boats) and drowning worms, waiting for that fish that will never bite. Drinking raw eggs and running through the streets like Rocky Balboa is not a good enough reason to cheat myself of sleep. I’m a firm believer in the snooze button and use it regularly. Greatest. Invention. Ever. If I wanted to live in perpetual darkness I’d move north of the Arctic Circle. At least then I might catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis or get to see a polar bear drinking a Coke.
It’s easy to see why people hate the pending time change (it’s actually to Central Standard Time from Daylight Savings Time). By the time your workday is over you’re greeted by pitch darkness as you walk out the door. Cases of depression increase over the winter. What’s not depressing about working all day only to have to drive home in the dark? It’s like we work hard all day only to be rewarded with – well – night. It’s like living east of Crossville in that horrid Eastern Time Zone. How do they live? Monday Night Football goes way past midnight. The 10 o’clock news is the 11 o’clock news. By the time they get up, it’s time to go to bed. It puts me in a constant rant anytime I go to Pigeon Forge.
“How do these people get anything done?” I always ask after I wake up and realize the better part of the day is already passed. “Can’t they call their senator or something to have something done?”
What makes all of this worse is that our daylight is already creeping away as I speak and will continue at a clip of approximately two minutes a day until Dec. 22 when it finally hits bottom. Falling back is like kicking a man while he’s down. Sure, we get that extra of hour of sleep before church on that first Sunday but after that, it’s all downhill until March. And, there’s folks who will cheat themselves out of that one silver lining by forgetting to fall back the night before. By the way, these are the same ones who forget to spring forward in March also. You can tell who they are because they walk into church late and seem surprised, like they are the ones who are right while the other hundred inside the church house have wrongly showed up at church a full hour early, assumingly to gas light them.
“Did they start church early?” I recall hearing one woman ask her husband as they walked into church during the last time change, oblivious that they were the ones who had overlooked the change while everyone else there got the “memo” about the time change. “Was it in the church bulletin?”
There’s actually still action in congress to make CST a permanent thing, meaning no fall back in November, under what they are calling the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. However, that likely won’t go anywhere, but not due to the dysfunction in congress, but due to us Americans not being able to decide what we want. Recent polls show that 70 percent of Americans (not counting contested vote totals in Pennsylvania and Georgia) hate the time change but they are split which time they want to go to – standard time of daylight savings time. There must be a lot of closet morning lovers in that poll. Therefore, things won’t change.
So, I guess the only two things for me to do is keep ranting over time change and to make sure I’m not an hour early for church on November 7.