For many, Easter Sunday is a day of joy for he is risen. It’s the high point of Holy Week after Palm Sunday and Good Friday. It’s a day to get the family dressed up in their Easter finest and fill the pew at your church on a day that hopefully the preacher won’t be long-winded. I’ll actually wear a suit this Sunday only to rip it off like Superman ducking into the phone booth immediately after services since I’m not one for monkey suits.
Sunday is also the day to watch the kids hunt eggs and then go out for a big Easter lunch or perhaps do your first grill-out of the season provided it’s warm enough (I’ve had to brush snow off of Easter eggs before so you just never know).
While all of the above are things I think about every Easter, the day also has other meanings for me. One meaning which comes to mind is controversy.
“Controversy, Sherrill?” I can hear you spit out your Luke warm coffee as you read my column. “Are you some kind of infidel? How can Easter be controversial?”
Well, it was for me growing up - controversial that is - since almost every Easter Sunday my father would backslide thanks to events of Easter Sunday thereby thwarting my mom’s year-long efforts to get my dad churched that all culminated on Easter.
Like many of you, Easter is the one day a year you can guilt your family – the ones who aren’t regular church goers – to darken the church doors. I’m doing that with my oldest son this Sunday, urging him to bring my granddaughter so I can actually prove to my fellow church members that I am actually a grandfather and that the kid I’m showing them pictures of isn’t some random kid I stole pictures of off the net.
Well, I’m not the first generation of Sherrills to use Easter as a day to get my family in church. Mom would circle Easter on her calendar every year as a day to guilt my dad into going, hoping that would be the year it stuck and he’d start attending services with us.
“You don’t have to dress up, Roger,” I can recall her telling him as he sat in his easy chair watching wrestling the day before Easter. “We can sit on the back pew and then after you can watch Duane hunt Easter eggs.”
My father, who would be “encouraged” by my mom to join us for church every Sunday, would eventually give in.
“If you will move from in front of the screen and hush, I’ll go,” he was snap as he tried seeing around my mom so he could watch Tojo Yamamoto wrestle Bearcat Brown on our black and white television.
And, my father was always true to his word. He would go – not merrily though – and perch himself on the back pew and sit quietly during church. Then, he would weather the throngs of church members who would come welcome him and encourage him to come back.
Had that been all of Easter then perhaps my father would have stayed in church. However, then came the egg hunt. I’ve written about it before. My father was – how do I put this – competitive when it came to his son winning first prize. And I, having a desire to win myself and collect all the fabulous prizes, would take all the help the young Duane could get. Thus began the big steal each Easter. My father, an expert hunter since he was raised in the mountains of East Tennessee where they had to hunt for their food, would always be able to target where the best eggs were hidden by a simple walk through of the field. He would then point them out to me and I would go collect and invariably win the big prize basket.
“And your winner … again … Duane,” they would announce each year to a smattering of polite applause as I struggled under the weight of the prize basket.
This stretching of the rules wouldn’t be lost on some other members of the congregation who would then talk and criticize. And, as you would guess, this got back to my dad who would then go into the “they are all hypocrites” rant and he would not darken the church doors for another year, when the whole cycle would repeat itself.
Yes, my dad did eventually get right before he died but it wasn’t really until about a year before his passing. Prior to that time, something, usually having to do with Easter, would leave him sour on organized religion.
Is there a lesson to be learned here? There sure is. First, and I’ll own up to my part in the annual conspiracy – don’t’ cheat at the Easter egg hunt. Second, if you’re a church member and you’re wanting to get new converts, just remember words and even looks can sour people on religion. You may only have them that one day a year and what they experience that day will shape their opinion of your church, perhaps forever. Hey, if they want to cheat at the Easter egg hunt, let them cheat. It’s only eggs.