My parents immigrated to the US during the Brain Drain of the 50s-70s when a large amount of physicians were recruited by the US to move here to fill a void in the medical profession. I say this so that you all understand one very specific thing: My parents came here with college degrees, a medical degree and even a residency (under my dad’s belt). They both were taught English in India. My grandmother was even an English teacher. This is not something that most immigrants have when they move here.
What does this mean? They were set up for success because of the privilege that they enjoyed in India … and brought much of that privilege with them.
They first landed in Buffalo, N.Y., in the early 70s, where my father entered his psychiatric residency in Buffalo. Upon completion, he was recruited HERE to Tullahoma’s Mental Health Center. Over the years, my father grew a private practice here. My mother went to nursing school at Motlow, worked for a bit at Harton and then stayed home with my sister and me. She later spent much of her time working at and fundraising for the non-profit Trinity Adult Day Care Center.
Now, I know many people think all immigrants move here searching for a better life and to escape some sort of oppression. Well, my parents moved here (according to them), because my mom wanted to wear hot pants. Do I believe this reason? No. I think the hot pants are symbolic of freedoms that my parents were not able to have in India under the watchful eyes of their parents who were in high profile positions in their state.
I say all this to you so that you understand that my family’s story is not like most immigration stories. It was set-up to be a success because of wealth and privileges that my parents had that MOST immigrants do not.
I honestly don’t think I realized the privilege that came with growing up “Shukla” here in Tullahoma. I can remember as a child not realizing the socioeconomic disparities within our community and not recognizing our own middle class status until high school. It wasn’t until I moved to Los Angeles and lived with other children of immigrants who had vastly different experiences from me that I began to understand this. I learned from their stories, their challenges and their worries how blessed I was to be born into my family.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell
Tullahoma