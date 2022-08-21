Christopher Rone MD VTHH ED.jpg

Christopher Rone, M.D.

Whether it’s a minor cold, dizziness or severe chest pain, knowing where to go for the right care is important. It can be tempting to think that going for the highest level of care—like the emergency department (ED)—is always best, but a few rules of thumb can save you time, money and, most importantly, ensure you are receiving the right care as soon as possible.

Still, no one knows your body better than you, so guidelines like these should never replace your own best judgment about the care you need at the moment. 