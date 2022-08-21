Whether it’s a minor cold, dizziness or severe chest pain, knowing where to go for the right care is important. It can be tempting to think that going for the highest level of care—like the emergency department (ED)—is always best, but a few rules of thumb can save you time, money and, most importantly, ensure you are receiving the right care as soon as possible.
Still, no one knows your body better than you, so guidelines like these should never replace your own best judgment about the care you need at the moment.
When to Visit the Doctor’s Office
For annual wellness checks, prescription refills and things like routine lab work, make an appointment with your family physician. Doctor visits are also the first choice for very minor illnesses when you can get an appointment in a day or less.
When to Visit Urgent Care
Go to urgent care for moderate illnesses and minor injuries such as flu, sore throat, low-grade fevers, earaches, limited rashes, light sprains, minor cuts and burns. In other words, symptoms that need to be addressed very soon, before they get worse. The general rule of thumb is if you’ve had the illness before, it’s mild, and you don’t think you need X-rays, you’re probably OK to go to urgent care.
Signs it’s a Medical Emergency
High-risk symptoms that may require a trip to the ED include chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, severe allergic reactions, quickly turning pale, feeling weak and passing out. Deep wounds, lacerations and severe burns, as well as broken bones and fractures, should be taken care of at the ED.
Any stroke symptoms are also clear signs of needing to head to the ED—these include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, trouble speaking or seeing and a severe headache.
It’s important to be honest with yourself and not minimize how you are feeling. Many people have heart attacks while adamantly denying chest pain, because they say it is a pressure or discomfort—and “not pain.”
When in doubt, visit the ED
If you decide not to call 911 and prefer to drive, it’s best to have a family member or friend safely drive you. While you may feel OK at the time to drive, your condition could worsen and hinder your ability to safely drive to the hospital.
When You Arrive at the ED
When you arrive at the ED, do your best to have a current list of medications, allergies and medical history. In order for physicians to quickly and accurately diagnose you as well as prescribe the right medication, they need the most up-to-date information.
Also, remember the ED is different from a doctor’s office where it’s first come, first served. Patients will be seen by physicians in order of severity. If you’re not being seen immediately, please know there is someone sicker than you needing assistance.
As part of the Vanderbilt Health system, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital offers comprehensive care in a range of specialties to address complex medical emergencies. With Vanderbilt Health physicians and staff, the hospital delivers world-class care in a community setting at your front door.
Christopher Rone, M.D. is the medical director and vice chief of staff at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.