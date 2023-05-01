A Curious Fellow

After more than one third century in the rental business, Max and Julie Christopher are hanging up their jackhammers (one of their most popular rental items).  In addition to jackhammers, their rental inventory includes everything from scaffolding, generators, compressors, landscape equipment, pumps, and backhoes…..amongst hundreds of other items.

As of April 1, Christopher Equipment on North Jackson Street has new owners.  And the good news is the name will not have to change.  Curious?

