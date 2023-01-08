JC Bowman

JC Bowman

A new year is a time for reflection and more importantly a time for hope. Most people wish for a combination of happiness, health, prosperity, and peace. Educators seek strength and resolution to maintain their life’s work to assist the next generation to succeed in life beyond their classroom and to be re-energized for the challenges that lie ahead.

We are about to close the book for the year 2022. This decade has been one challenge after another thus far. Still, we have all endeavored to endure and meet those challenges. We are survivors. If we are searching for that one person who can change our life, we merely need to look in the mirror. Failures are unavoidable, but misery is optional.    