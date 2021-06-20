What do I want for Father’s Day? Sure, a tie is fine. A card signed by the kids is great. A lunch is appreciated. And, a hug from your kids is incredible. But, if I had my druthers the thing I’d like most for Father’s Day would be the complete and absolute abolition of robo-calls.
“Now that’s just crazy, Sherrill,” I can hear you grumble while silently feeling the HATE I feel when I get those unsolicited calls numerous times per day. “You can’t get that for Father’s Day. Just take the ugly tie and be happy.”
A man can dream, can’t he? And, yes, I used the word hate. I reserve it for the things I despise most.
“We’re not supposed to hate,” you mutter while secretly hating all pest calls.
“Yeah, well, when the scripture was written, phones and harassing calls didn’t exist. And had they, I think the whole instruction not to hate would have been a little more gray. Let’s face it, the call in the middle of a busy day wanting to sell you a peace of mind policy for your car is the most annoying thing I can imagine.
“We are calling concerning your 2013 Hyundai Elantra,” the nasally woman says after asking for “Roger” when I first answered my phone.
First off, I haven’t owned that car in five years, so they don’t even have their facts straight. And second, I don’t go by Roger, unless you’re my dentist, who has called me Roger since the first time I stepped into his office. I haven't been able to correct him to call me Duane since he’s always messing around in my mouth. And at this point, it’s way past time to do that without being awkward.
In the old days I would point out I no longer owned that 2013 Elantra, hoping they’d take me off their list, but that didn’t work. Frankly, the folks making minimum wage–or less–at those car centers are just going down a list. I blame the people who hire them to harass people and the people who sell them our names and phone numbers. I wish there was somewhere I could buy a list of the names and numbers of those people and just spend a day calling and harassing them about stupid stuff.
Now, I have to admit, back when the calls were rare, like many of you, I’d have some fun with the callers by playing along and wasting their time before giving them a smart one-liner and hanging up on them. However, I get so many calls now that I would be wasting my day plus, again, you’re playing mental chess with some person making next to nothing. Why bother?
And now, to make it even worse, these irritating companies aren’t even using real sales people. Now you get a call with some robot-sounding woman on the other side wanting to sell you that extended warranty on your car. I will never buy an extended warranty on my car for the simple reason that I’ve been harassed by so many of these companies. I don’t care if I have to ride a bike to work and they offered it for a dollar. You can take that extended warranty and stuff it up, um, your catalytic converter – that is if some thief hasn’t already stolen yours.
Of course, these pests aren’t the worst thing when it comes to annoying calls. There’s also the conmen who claim to be cops and collection agencies preying on folks by telling them their grandson is in jail and needs bond or that a car registered in their name has been pulled over in Texas with drugs found inside.
I’ve seen this numerous times here in Tullahoma: the person panics and immediately does what the stranger on the other end of the line tells them to do. Usually, it’s a command to go buy gift cards and send them the code numbers.
NEVER, EVER DO THIS! It is ALWAYS a scam.
Think about it. What kind of police or government agency is going to ask for gift cards? If you are going to do that then you’d be better served to contribute to the Send Duane Sherrill to the Bahamas Fund. At least then you’d know your money is being somewhat put to good use. Plus, I’ll send you pictures from the beach and may even bring you a T-shirt.
“Just don’t answer the phone, Duane,” you roll your eyes. “If you don’t know the number, leave it alone.”
Well, it isn’t that easy. In my job I get calls from all over, so I really need to answer my phone. Plus, these harassing people are now able to clone numbers so they appear to be coming from the immediate area when they are, in fact, originating from overseas. It’s just all so annoying.
But I stand firm on my Father’s Day wish, although technically I guess you have to rub a lamp that has a genie in it to get wishes. Maybe I’ll find one while walking that Bahamian beach once I get enough contributed to my fund.