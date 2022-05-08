Everyone experiences joint pain at some point. Sometimes joint pain is simply from trying a new activity that pushes your body in new ways, but other times it arises from a more damaging process: the inflammatory condition known as arthritis.
According to CDC data, arthritis affects 58.5 million people nationwide. Sadly, Tennessee has some of the highest prevalence rates in the country. Tennessee women experience arthritis at rates 19% higher than the national average and Tennessee men at a rate 13% higher.
Just because many people experience joint pain doesn’t mean it should be dismissed. Leaving it untreated, or even treated incorrectly, will allow the underlying condition to deteriorate. This can eventually lead to unbearable pain and reduce the options for recovery.
It’s crucial to get ahead of these consequences. Here’s what to know about the major—and medically proven—options to address your joint pain and keep you moving.
Steroid injections
Steroid injections are considered the “gold standard” for controlling inflammation inside joints. Although the pain relief is fast, the effect doesn’t last forever—usually one to three months. Steroid injections provide useful information about the specific location and particular problem when applied by a certified medical provider. However short lived, the relief one receives allows for more permanent changes such as weight loss and activity modification which prolongs joint life.
Hyaluronic Acid Gel injections
Hyaluronic acid gel injections may sound intimidating but simply refers to a naturally occurring substance in our joints that lubricates and absorbs shocks. These injections work to reduce inflammation and are often reserved as a second option when repeated injections are needed. Individuals who notice a reduction in pain can usually enjoy that improvement for up to six months.
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections
Platelet-rich plasma injections, or simply PRP, are injections of one’s own blood in order to encourage tissue healing, potentially reducing pain. This is achieved by using one’s own ability to heal found in extremely potent cells within the blood. Multiple studies have shown its effectiveness for relief of pain in joint arthritis. In one particular study, 75% of those followed for 6 months reported consistent pain relief.
Other treatments
Unfortunately, some patients seeking relief from aching joints and arthritis have been misled about some treatment options and their effectiveness. Likely the most recognized buzzwords are stem cell injections.
While there is incredible work being done in the medical community with stem cells, many of the treatments offered directly to consumers are stem cell treatments in name only. Often, these treatments extract a bit of fat from the patient and then inject a by-product of this back into a joint. Research has shown that these injections contain very few actual stem cells. Furthermore, stem cells require certain cell to cell communications to become active. Unfortunately, medical science and its ability to understand this process has been outpaced by consumer desire.
Arthritis and chronic joint pain should be treated by a medical doctor. Ignoring it or pursuing unproven treatments gives the condition time to get worse and makes recovery harder. Your joint health—your ability to move—is absolutely essential to a pain-free and healthy lifestyle.
Dr. Collin C. Bills, MD is an orthopedic surgeon with Vanderbilt Integrated Orthopedics and practices at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.