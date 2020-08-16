The election is behind us, so now is the time to move forward with making Tullahoma an even better place to live and raise our families.
It’s no secret that the mayor’s race got a little testy as candidates jockeyed for position with the voters, each hoping to be chosen to lead the city into the future. Passions ran high as supporters rallied behind their candidates; those passions sometimes led to some harsh words and accusations. And, as often happens during campaigns, the end result was a polarization of the electorate as they stood behind their candidates to the bitter end.
However, there could be only one winner, and that winner was Ray Knowis. An accomplished alderman and businessman, Knowis says he is ready to hit the ground running when he takes over for long-time Mayor Lane Curlee on Aug. 24. He promises to be a hands-on mayor with a vision for improving on what Tullahoma has already accomplished.
He will be joined by his mayoral rival, Alderman Daniel Berry, who fell just a few hundred votes short of winning office after mounting a strong race. Mr. Berry will continue serving his freshman term on the board. Known for his town hall meetings and challenging “the way that things have always been done,” Berry will remain an important part of city government.
Although not on the city council, write-in candidate Eugene London is a well-respected businessman and important part of the community. And, no one can debate that candidate Karl Smithson had the best interests of Tullahoma at heart when he threw his hat in the ring for the mayor’s seat.
So, with the election done and the political signs coming down, it is time to move from our various corners to the middle of the ring. That movement not only involves the candidates but their supporters, some of whom may still hold hard feelings against their rivals, whether they won or lost. There needs to be an olive branch extended.
At the end of the day it comes down to the betterment of Tullahoma. It was obvious that each of the four candidates were running not for self-gain or self-gratification, but instead because they felt they could each best lead the city. Therefore, the leaders of our city, as well as the citizens, need to beat their political swords into plowshares and come together for the betterment of the whole of Tullahoma. After all, that was what the entire election process was about – to make Tullahoma better tomorrow than it is today. By working together we can achieve that goal, each pushing forward with each other rather than pulling against one another.