David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

Some years back, I had lunch with a now-deceased friend who was a former state senator.

When I asked if he missed interacting with the public, he said: “Oh, I still get invited to speak at high schools and colleges, and when I tell students I’m no longer in office, they ask if I miss being in Washington. I tell them I never served in Washington. My office was in the state capitol. Many of them don’t know the difference between a state senator and a United States senator.”

