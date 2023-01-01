I don’t know if everyone has seen the Netflix series “The Crown,” about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, but there’s an episode with a distant connection to Tennessee history.

Season 2, Episode 6, is about Edward VIII’s disgraceful relationship with Nazi German officials after he abdicated the throne. In this episode, Queen Elizabeth II visits her retired private secretary Tommy Lascelles. She finds him setting up toy soldiers on a diorama of the 1812 Battle of Salamanca, between the British and the French. 