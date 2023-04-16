Marijuana is illegal in Tennessee for recreational and medical use. Yet, does the legality of cannabis stop people from using the drug? Obviously not. Marijuana companies in states where the drug is legal capitalize on Americans traveling to attend 4/20 events like The Cannabis Cup or Hippie Hill.
It is a growing business in these states. The legalization of marijuana has made it more mainstream. Marijuana companies use 4/20 events to promote the industry and its products, similar to alcohol companies during the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day, and rightfully so, like any other business.
It’s hard to ignore the influence of celebrities, influencers, and businesses pushing their products and brands through social media or other outlets. Parents should be aware of this influence and have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated effects.
“Education and prevention efforts are effective in helping teens avoid marijuana use altogether. Its goal is also to help them make informed decisions as an adult, understand the risks, and manage peer pressure as a teen,” said Marcel Gemme, Founder & CEO of Addicted.org.
In Tennessee, 16 percent of residents aged 12 and older had used marijuana in the past year. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, 11 percent had used the drug in the past year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Early conversations with kids about marijuana make a big impression. Consider some of the following tips:
Short and frequent discussions have a real impact and are better than one big talk. It also helps build trust and strong relationships.
Be a reliable source of factual information. Avoid lecturing, threatening, and using scare tactics. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions; the conversation goes both ways.
Help build their skills to avoid and manage peer pressure when it occurs.
It is ok to show disapproval of marijuana use. Make your view and rules clear and reinforce why they should avoid the drug.
Show genuine concern for their well-being, success, and health.
Lead by example; actions speak louder than words.
Teens generally avoid drugs and alcohol when they have strong and trusting relationships with their parents; make a point of having frequent conversations.
The reality is there are adverse effects associated with using marijuana at this age. The teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until age 25. THC has addictive properties, which a young growing brain is more susceptible to.
4/20 has become a massive commercial event in most states where recreational marijuana is legal. These early conversations have a real tangible impact and should not be ignored.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.