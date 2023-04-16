Jody Boulay

Marijuana is illegal in Tennessee for recreational and medical use. Yet, does the legality of cannabis stop people from using the drug? Obviously not. Marijuana companies in states where the drug is legal capitalize on Americans traveling to attend 4/20 events like The Cannabis Cup or Hippie Hill.

It is a growing business in these states. The legalization of marijuana has made it more mainstream. Marijuana companies use 4/20 events to promote the industry and its products, similar to alcohol companies during the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day, and rightfully so, like any other business.

