Over the summer, I was given the opportunity to travel to Paris, France for three weeks. While working for The Manchester Times, I am foremost a student. To be there I was a part of a study abroad program. I studied Modern World Literature with three other students while traveling with 13. 

In Paris, we lived in student housing for our short-term course. Instead of booking a hotel, we were fully immersed into the lifestyle of an international student in Paris. 

