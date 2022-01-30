Any visitor's guide will tell you that when you visit Tullahoma, Beechcraft Heritage Museum should be on your list of stops. What those visitor guides don’t tell you is that one of the founders of this local aviation gem was an avid Rotarian. I spent an afternoon with Charles Parish, the President of Beechcraft Heritage Museum, to dig into a beautiful piece of Tullahoma history and how it intertwined with the Rotary vision of “service above self.”
Parish’s family holds a legacy in Rotary that spans the lifetime of the club. In 1921, our founding year, the club was led by Sharp Lannom. He served as President in 1921-1922-1923 and would later be memorialized in our community having the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library named after him. His son-in-law, Chuck Parish, would be the club's President in 1947-1948. Chuck had a son, John Parish, who would later become the 1976-1977 President. John is the father of our friend, Charles, who joined the Rotary club in 1988 and served as the President in 1996-1997.
John owned Worth, Inc. a sporting goods company rooted in the Tullahoma community. Aviation was a hobby for him and in 1973 he and his fellow aviation enthusiasts founded the Staggerwing museum, later known as the Beechcraft Heritage Museum. Beechcraft Heritage Museum is a privately funded, 501c3 organization dedicated to the preservation of the Beech family's legacy of aviation. Charles, a passionate aviator, now leads the museum providing the community and other aviation enthusiasts with education, exhibits and a yearly “Beech Party” event.
Throughout the 20th century, the world experienced growth and progress in technology while also bringing women into the workforce and society. Louise Thaden, a female aviation pioneer, is honored in the museum for her quirky enthusiasm and relationship with Mrs. Olive Ann Beech. Parish spoke of this same progressive stance of women in the community as he witnessed the transition our club experienced adding its first female Rotarian. As it stands today, women and men both enjoy serving the community together alongside Rotary International’s call to lift female voices worldwide.
Since 1985, Rotary has been the driving force behind the eradication of Polio through its humanitarian effort “End Polio Now.” Parish recalled his support and enthusiasm when Rotary spearheaded the campaign. At the time, there were more than 1,000 cases per day in 125 countries. Through the Rotary clubs efforts, today there are only a handful of cases. We continue to advocate for and fundraise to provide vaccinations and end Polio for good.
One of the driving forces of Parish’s involvement in Rotary through the years are the relationships built. As our society continues to push into the digital age, he would like to see our club continue to thrive as a place for vital face-to-face relationship building. We meet once per week to remind each other of our dedication to service above self and recite the “4 way test:”
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Is it beneficial to all concerned?
I look forward to sharing more of our club’s legacy throughout our centennial year. Members with varied backgrounds and interests enrich our club's experience each week and provide a history worth remembering. Let’s commemorate that together.