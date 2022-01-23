Tullahoma is still developing a comprehensive plan to guide the city until 2040. For the most part, the plan still focuses on the status quo –perpetual growth and increased employment. Previous comprehensive plans were “good” according to our mayor, “but the problem was implementation” he said. Implementation is part of the process, so without implementation you cannot know if it’s good. All previous status quo comprehensive plans were developed by and for those controlling the status quo, but even then, with the best of intentions, implementation was spotty. Planning for perpetual growth on a finite planet is by definition unsustainable, but it’s just how things were done in the past.
The future will look much different than what we can imagine at this time – no one has a crystal ball. But, we are starting to realize that the way we humans have been operating for the last couple of hundred years is not sustainable, that perpetual growth is not favorable to our environmental support structure - this planet. But, it’s just how things were done in the past.
Now, though, if the city insists on tying its vision of a comprehensive plan for the city to “growth”, let it be to growth that is sustainable and good for the planet. Data shows that sustainability becomes more of a priority when it is linked to economic development: according to the International City Management Association (ICMA), 32% of local governments have adopted sustainability plans, and of those 68% are tied to economic development. Tullahoma should get a jump on promoting sustainable development through its comprehensive plan; otherwise, don’t support non-sustainable development.
Humanity is finally coming to understand – albeit, more slowly than needed – that we are not a separate participant from all other life on this planet, that we are just a part of God’s whole, that we were not put on this planet to “dominate” all other life, that we influence life to a degree most humans don’t realize, and that, like Chief Seattle said “the earth is precious to God and to harm the earth is to heap contempt on its creator”. Humanity is coming to understand that, as all indigenous people know down to the depth of their souls, we humans should be caretakers of God’s work – not just use it for human benefit only, that how we treat the planet is how we are treating ourselves, that scientific reductionist knowledge is needed but should only be used as a guide, and that humans have to ensure that ethics guides human economic behavior or we will continue to experience the division we are perpetrating now (actually, it will get worse). There are other economic ways of organizing business operations – like donut economics – that we should use vs. the status quo GDP, which does not include the costs of environmental damages done to the planet, unless the cleanup or repair of those damages can be made into a business for profit (a perversion of sorts). And we must re-learn that caring for each other, with much more cooperation - and much less competition - should be our guiding principle.
The Walker Collaborative, the city hired comprehensive planners, have, to their credit, for the first time in city planning, included a reference to sustainability in our preliminary plan. It’s a start, but not near enough for changes needed for sustainability, much less survivability. Tullahoma & Tennessee are not exempt from mostly unrealized man-made environmental crises, even if we don’t seem to feel many effects from them right now. BOMA should officially vote on a resolution recognizing climate change as a scientific fact so that all future city activities can be screened through its lens. If not, maybe it’s time for some of John Lewis’ good trouble to guide Tullahoma towards better environmental actions.
The ThinkTullahoma2040 Comprehensive Plan, touted as a “living”, thereby changeable, document should honor ecology and all life on this planet over consumption and perpetual growth. New employment will probably include a large and ever increasing percentage of labor completed by robots, so a less-than-optimal level of permanent, human employment also needs to be taken into consideration when soliciting new businesses to our area. Humans don’t want to unknowingly commit mass suicide, but the systems we are currently supporting and the ways we operate those systems are leading us towards that cliff. It’s really a matter of survivability vs. collapse of human civilization. Business on the whole needs to switch their focus from a mostly profit-driven ego-centric view to an eco/human-centered view. Don’t believe me: study for yourself. There is a lot of information out there: just don’t assume that what we currently have is going to get us to a promised land. The divisiveness and world-wide trend towards authoritarianism should be enough to convince you of that, whichever side you believe to be correct.
Time is not on our side. Critical and global decisions – applied locally - will need to be make sooner than later. The economic cliché that “a rising tide will raise all boats” is simply not true: it will take most of us working together for change – not the status quo - to get through these hard times. As Damian Barr states: “We are not in the same boat. We are in the same storm. Some have super yachts. Some have small boats. Some have canoes. And some are drowning. Just be kind and help when you can.” By focusing on local resilience and supporting local community and human-based initiatives, Tullahoma (and surrounding areas) have a better chance of weathering all future storms.