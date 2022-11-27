Know if you’re at risk for diabetes and how to prevent the disease before it begins.
As the holidays approach, it can be tempting to put health priorities on the back burner. But November is American Diabetes Month and it’s the perfect time to know if you're at risk for diabetes and how you can prevent the disease.
Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body has trouble turning food into energy. Type 1 diabetes is typically diagnosed in children and teens and happens when the pancreas doesn’t make insulin or produce enough insulin to help blood sugar properly absorb into the bloodstream. High blood sugar harms the body and causes diabetic symptoms and other health complications.
Type 2 diabetes is more prevalent than Type 1 and is commonly diagnosed in adults. Type 2 diabetes is when the body does not use the insulin it produces well enough and one’s blood sugar is elevated above normal levels. A healthy blood sugar level is less than 100. Patients with diabetes report a blood sugar level of 125 or more.
When your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be considered diabetes, it’s called prediabetes. This is when your blood sugar level is between 101 and 124. These patients are typically developing insulin resistance but have not crossed over the line to diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes symptoms often go undetected, so it’s crucial to test for diabetes at least once a year during your annual checkup. External signs you may have diabetes include feeling hungry and thirsty 24/7 and needing to urinate often—signaling your blood sugar level may be in the 400 to 500 range.
Once you have diabetes, you’re at a higher risk for other serious health conditions including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and peripheral vascular disease which can lead to the amputation of extremities.
Your risk for diabetes increases if you are overweight, don’t get enough exercise, drink excessively or have a poor diet. The good news is diabetes can be prevented with a few healthy lifestyle changes.
Losing weight is a critical first step in preventing diabetes. The American Heart Association suggests getting 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise once a day. This could be a brisk walk where you become short of breath and maintain that intensity for the entire 30-minute duration.
Getting enough exercise needs to be complemented with a balanced diet. Make sure to include lean amounts of protein and reduce your intake of carbohydrates that contain large amounts of starch such as pasta, breads, potatoes and corn. It’s also important to cut out concentrated sweets like candy and sweetened beverages such as soft drinks and sweet tea.
Diabetes in some cases can be prevented. If you think you’re at risk, start making healthy lifestyle changes today and talk to your provider.
Rob Nichols is a board-certified physician at Vanderbilt Integrated Internal Medicine in Tullahoma, Tennessee.