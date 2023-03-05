The leading cause of death in America is heart disease. Knowledge is the key to understanding your personal risk factors and seeking preventive measures, diagnosis and treatment for heart disease. Preventive care visits with your primary physician help you remain proactive with your health and enable early management of disease risk factors.

Heart disease is an issue of life and death that affects virtually all Americans. Heart disease manifests with arrythmias, cardiomyopathy and dysfunction of the heart muscle. The most common course of heart disease is ischemic disease (also called coronary artery disease) caused when blood vessels to the heart become obstructed with plaque. Plaque causes narrowing which disrupts the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart. This can lead to heart attack or stroke.

