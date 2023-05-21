JC Bowman

JC Bowman

While discussing faith, I am reminded of a lyric from an old religious song: “Let hope rise and darkness tremble.” Too many people imagine a bleak and hopeless future, and it shows in the choices they make in their work, their relations, and in their outlook on life. The glass is half empty. Darkness and desolation will always be all they see and find.

If we want our students to make more meaningful contributions to our society in the future, we must make sure our classrooms are filled with optimism and hopefulness. Public education is at a crossroads in Tennessee. There are no simple solutions to complex problems.

Tags

Recommended for you