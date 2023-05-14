Wes Hammox

Wouldn’t it be great if we could wake up every morning feeling refreshed and rested after a quality night of sleep? It’s safe to say getting great sleep consistently is hard for anyone to achieve. For some, it’s a rare occurrence. 

But getting good sleep regularly — seven to eight hours a night — is about more than feeling refreshed. With good sleep, blood pressure and metabolism improve, which help with unwanted weight gain and daily energy. Good sleep boosts your immune system, reduces your need to take naps during the day, and can lower your risk of developing other serious health issues. 

