Wouldn’t it be great if we could wake up every morning feeling refreshed and rested after a quality night of sleep? It’s safe to say getting great sleep consistently is hard for anyone to achieve. For some, it’s a rare occurrence.
But getting good sleep regularly — seven to eight hours a night — is about more than feeling refreshed. With good sleep, blood pressure and metabolism improve, which help with unwanted weight gain and daily energy. Good sleep boosts your immune system, reduces your need to take naps during the day, and can lower your risk of developing other serious health issues.
Of course, life happens and it can be hard to get that much sleep consistently. But persistent poor sleep can be related to our health or manageable lifestyle habits. It could also be the result of an underlying sleep disorder or condition.
There are a few lifestyle habits that can increase your chances of better, longer sleep. Start preparing your mind and body three to four hours before bedtime. Begin dimming lights, eliminating screen time and avoiding stimulants like coffee and chocolate. Instead, opt for foods with natural melatonin like tea and cherries and try activities like reading a book or meditating before turning in for the night.
Beyond changing your lifestyle habits, you may need to visit a sleep specialist if throughout the night you kick your legs a lot, grind your teeth, or frequently roll from side to side. Similarly, if you wake up gasping for breath or with excessive chest or back sweat, it could be time to visit a specialist. Another common indicator of sleep issues is feeling constantly tired throughout the day and even falling asleep midday.
At the Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital Sleep Disorders Center, we help patients diagnose their sleep issues and better manage them to live healthier, more enjoyable lives. Sleep disorders we treat include sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia, and restless leg syndrome, among others.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a common disorder that causes your breath to stop or become shallow while sleeping. People with sleep apnea often snore loudly, although not everyone who snores has sleep apnea. You’re more likely to develop sleep apnea if you are male, overweight, have a family history of sleep apnea, or have small airways.
Unchecked, sleep apnea can lead to serious health issues including heart damage or heart failure and puts you at higher risk for work-related accidents, car crashes and other medical issues.
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy is not as common as sleep apnea but has been presenting more in young people since the pandemic began. While the cause of narcolepsy is not well understood, it can cause overwhelming daytime drowsiness leading an individual to suddenly fall asleep.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless leg syndrome occurs when you feel an irresistible urge to move your legs throughout the night. This urge typically reaches its height in the evening while sitting or lying down and can worsen with age.
Insomnia is a condition where you consistently have trouble falling and then staying asleep. Most cases of insomnia can be attributed to poor sleep habits, depression, anxiety, chronic illness, medications or lack of exercise.
Good sleep doesn’t just happen. It takes effort to change our nighttime habits and sometimes the help of a sleep specialist. If you think you are experiencing a sleep disorder or continue to get poor sleep regularly, talk to your primary care physician to see if visiting a sleep specialist is right for you.
Wes Hammox is a sleep center supervisor at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital Sleep Disorders Center in Tullahoma, Tennessee.