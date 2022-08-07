Kids history Burrville Antiques

The reason there’s a business in Clinton called Burrville Antiques is because the whole town used to be called Burrville.

 Photo provided

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about how Benton County once changed the person that the county is named for without changing the name. This led a reader to ask me about how many towns in Tennessee have actually changed their names.

Quite a few, actually. In fact, here is only a partial list: