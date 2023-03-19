JC Bowman

JC Bowman

In 2010, Tennessee was one of the first states in the country to be awarded the Race to the Top (RTTT) grants. The $501 million grant award created a real shift in Tennessee’s approach to public education. When the money arrived in the state, so did a lot of other groups “to help” with the “implementation” of the grant. Those federal funds and political leaders are long gone. Many of the groups or spinoffs remain.

Since then, other monies have come into our state that also impact our policies, especially education. We need additional media scrutiny to enhance accountability for advocacy philanthropy and the organizations that impact our policies, especially education.