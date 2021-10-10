I’ve been here for a little over two years now and I’ve yet to take a vacation. Not that I’m complaining since I’ve went without time off for long periods in my more than 30-year news career. It’s just part of the profession. Newspapers always seem to be short-handed no matter where you work. However, with that said, it’s better to be needed and indispensable than expendable since the latter is a free pass to the unemployment line.
Yes, I’ve managed to get away for short weekend trips here and there. Last week I made my first ever trip to Helen, Ga., and had a good time. If you haven’t been, I’d describe it as a quaint, 1/32 scale model of downtown Gatlinburg. And like Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, they roll up the sidewalks around 10 p.m., even when we were there for Octoberfest. Word of warning, German beers are much more potent than PBR and tend to really make me get into the Chicken Dance, seeing I never dance since I look like a wounded goose on the dance floor. It must be something about the polka that brings out the crazy legs in me.
The drive over is nice, cruising by the Ocoee and into the mountains of northern Georgia even though it’s a good four-hour drive along twisting and curving roads. You got to be looking for Helen to find it as its location isn’t something you can just happen upon. But, I’d recommend it if you haven’t been and I believe it may be a regular October destination for me and my buddies. And, as a side-note, we stopped on the way back at a restaurant and guess what the name of our waitress was? Yep. Helen. It must have been an omen.
Anyway, I’ve found that when I do take a vacation it is important to get away from home rather than trying to enjoy a staycation. Back when I was working for the paper to our east, I’d try to take a staycation only to find myself wandering into the office every day and often even doing some work.
“Aren’t you on vacation,” someone would always ask. “What are you doing here?”
Being a work-o-holic, staycations just never work for me and there’s also a price to be paid for skipping a day at the office. Let’s face it, we all pay for time off. If you take even a day off, you end up working twice as hard the next day. If you take a week off, you’re working extra for a month to make it up. I can only imagine the payment I’ll have to make if I take a week off here, but it’s going to happen. Face it, vacations are important in recharging the batteries. All work and no play makes Duane a dull boy. Well, I’m never dull but you get the idea.
“So go already,” I can hear you mumble as you sloth through my column. “What’s the problem?”
The problem has been that stupid thing that starts with a C and ends with a 19. It has been a major bummer when it comes to taking vacations; however, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to my favorite getaway – a Bahamian cruise. That’s right, all the food you can stuff yourself with, sun and fun. And they’re sailing again and offering never-lower prices. The problem is, getting someone to go with. My mom used to love cruises but she passed away recently as you know. My youngest son loves cruises but he has school. And, my Helen traveling buddies are either working or are procrastinating in getting passports.
“Why don’t you go ahead and get them and then if we decide to take a cruise, you’ll be ready,” I told them three years ago. They still haven’t done it.
As those of you know who have read my columns the past two years, I had to jump through some hoops to get my passport a few years ago since my birth certificate had me still listed – at 50 years old mind you – as a female. I had to prove I was male before they would correct it so I could get my passport. If you want to know what that entailed, go back and read the first column I ever wrote here – a column that won best humor column in the state last year.
Had I went by the letter of the law being listed as a female all of those years on my birth certificate, I may have been playing in the WNBA and could have probably got out of having to pay for my divorce because at that time, the state didn’t allow same sex marriages.
“You mean you were …” I can hear you begin to say.
No, I was married to a woman. We had 15 years of wedded bliss, the problem was that we were married for 28 years. Badum tish! By the way, today is my first-year NOT anniversary. I think I will get myself something nice – like a cruise.