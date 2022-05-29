Tullahoma has always put great emphasis on football. And we are so proud of this year’s team becoming the state champions.
While football has had the most interest from its earliest years, now there are many different kinds of sports along with football such as soccer, baseball, tennis, basketball, and bowling. As a native Tullahoman, some of my earliest memories include going to the football games with my parents, and they were held on the old Wade field. We had season tickets on the third row down from the press box. Then I spent my junior high and high schools years as a cheerleader for the Wildcats still on Wade Field. Of course, the big game every year was the COFFEE POT game!
So I would like to share a letter that was sent to The Tullahoma News by Virgil Owens who had his own history with Tullahoma football. He was a player with the Wildcats during his HS years and served as Captain of the team in 1929 before graduating in 1930. He was also elected as President of his class that year. He was much revered by his classmates as is evidenced in the 1930 Wildcat yearbook. Here is his letter sent to The Tullahoma News dated 10/18/91.
“Being in the midst of football season, I thought that some of your readers would be pleased to know that at one time we had a world champion football team here. The Fitzgerald and Clark Military was located on the site that was the old East Lincoln High School. The Fitzgerald & Clark building was destroyed by fire about 1921, and the school closed its doors. A few years previous to the closing, they had a very successful football season, winning all games. That year they won over Bryson College of Fayetteville, Tn. Bryson College won over Sewanee that year, Sewanee beat Georgia, and Georgia beat Yale. In those times, there were no Bowl games, and little attention was given as to who was Number 1, but by dog, we might figure that F & C was one of the best. Lynn Bomar was a player on the F & C team and later attended Vanderbilt University where he was named to the All-America first team. The coach at F & C at this time was Wallace Wade. When F & C closed, Wade went to the University of Alabama as an assistant coach. Soon after, Wade was made head coach and was able to compile an enviable record.”
Mr. Owens was one of six brothers all of whom were outstanding citizens in Tullahoma. Virgil was very active in the Lions Club, was a spelunker, was a gemologist, and made jewelry from the agates and rocks that he found. He was truly an outdoorsman in every respect.