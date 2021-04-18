A year of horror is finally at an end as the rat that had stalked my mom’s house and perhaps her dreams gave up to the ghost.
While the cause of death is pending an autopsy, my guess is the rat died of old age since it had an uncanny ability to foil every diabolical plan I laid for its demise, leaving me looking like Wile E. Coyote under an ACME anvil. To continue the cartoon theme, I can now sympathize with Tom and his frustration of never being able to catch Jerry and Sylvester for never getting to eat that annoying Tweety Bird. Make no mistake, I always root for the cat.
After giving my old foe a respectable burial in the nearest dumpster (after it was found deceased under a table in mom’s kitchen), it dawned on me – what if this isn’t the right rat? While, much like the Kennedy assassination, I assumed there was just one culprit, there is always a chance there’s another rat in the grassy knoll. I mean, if the rat didn’t die of old age, what was the cause of death? I was kidding about doing an autopsy.
It had no signs of trauma so it didn’t wander into one of my many mouse traps nor did it sink into my quick sand of sticky traps. Sure, I put out poison – over a year ago. However, the rat never took the bait, pardon the pun so why would it suddenly decide belly up at the diner of death?
As far as I could see, the rat never really tried to get into a food source. It was as if it had its own stash somewhere else and was coming into the house merely to harass my mom for kicks and giggles.
“The rat took the note for the FedEx man off of my front door,” my mom said last week with a straight face, accusing the rat of shenanigans for the umpteenth time around her house.
What happened was that the deliveryman, or woman, left a package at the front door – a front door that is always closed since there’s a big chair on the other side. The package got wet by the time she spotted it and she noticed her sign that said “deliveries in the back” had disappeared from where it was taped to the door. Now, keep in mind the sign was taped in between a glass door and a metal door, halfway up the glass.
“No the mouse most certainly did not take your sign,” I declared, rolling my eyes that my mom had found yet another thing to blame on the rat.
And, let me pause here to say that the only reason I actually believed the rat existed was droppings I had seen. Otherwise, some of the stuff she blamed on the rat for the year it existed in her house was very unrat-like and would have been something more fitting Mighty Mouse than a run-of-the-mill rat.
“First off, a mouse can’t climb glass,” I began to argue. “Second of all, how would the rat have gotten into that sealed place between the doors? And third place, and certainly not least, why would a rat want a “deliveries in the back” sign?”
My mom gave me an incredulous look, as if I was the crazy one for doubting her assessment of the missing sign. Okay, granted, I haven’t the slightest of how the sign got out of that sealed area but one thing I do know, it wasn’t that rat.
The sign issue was only the most recent thing blamed on the rat. Anything that mom can’t find, and I mean big stuff, gets blamed on the rat.
“The cover on my easy chair is gone,” my mom declared last month. “It was the rat.”
I’ve tried using logic to dispel her claims but it doesn’t seem to sink in. My mom is 87 but still sharp as a tack. She just has this thing where she believes, or believed, in that super rat.
“Where could he have put it?” I asked of the missing material that was about as big as a dish rag. “He didn’t eat it. There’s no hole big enough to pull it through and he doesn’t open and close doors – does he?”
“You just try to live here and you’ll see,” she argued, before getting a wry grin on her face. “He’s smarter than you.”
Ouch. My mom is taking a rat over her only son in a battle of wits. This, I knew, was bait (pardon the pun) to get me to double my efforts to terminate the unwanted intruder.
“Sure mom,” I said. “Just make sure you hide your car keys in case he knows how to drive.”
Anyway, in theory, the problem has been solved and I was the victor in this chess game between me and the rat. It took me a year but I finally got him – or did I? That question will stay with me for a few weeks until mom is satisfied there is no varmint running around in her house.
The cause of death, well, I ain’t Quincy so we may never know.