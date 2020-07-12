In the Sunday, June 28 edition of the Tullahoma News in the Letters to the Editor column was a letter by Kate Frederick-Dyer, M.D., suggesting renaming Robert E. Lee Elementary School to which letter I feel compelled to respond and pose some other thoughts for consideration.
In doing so, the first thing I want to do is to make clear about my opposition to Dr. Dyer’s proposal. It has nothing to do with the merits, qualities or entitlement of Ms. Marilyn Morris. While I did not know her personally, everything I know of her is positive and I know her son, Tim Morris, quite well through his service on the county commission, and I have the greatest respect and regard for him for his dedication and for his active involvement as a commissioner in our county government. I am quite satisfied that many of the good qualities I see in Tim were instilled in him by his mother. With the foregoing aside, I now will address the purpose of my letter.
In regard to the letter itself, I am pleased to see that at least at some point in addressing the issue, Dr. Dyer became aware that the school was not named after the Confederate General, but instead the long serving and now long deceased former superintendent of the schools, Robert E. Lee. It is not clear from her letter whether she knew that before she decided to recommend the change of name or discovered it in the process of gathering information and preparing the letter. Under either circumstance, it’s still a bad idea. Dr. Dyer states while locally we may realize it wasn’t named after the General, other people won’t know so we need to change its name. That reminds me of the rioters who damaged the statue honoring a noted abolitionist; and we don’t know whether it was done just out of ignorance, not realizing the history behind the individual, or whether it was done just because they wanted to destroy something. That contention might make sense if the reason the school was named after the former Superintendent was because he had a famous name, but I doubt seriously that it was.
Therefore let’s apply a little logic that I’m satisfied Marilyn Morris wanted in all her students. If we are not going to erect a statue or name a building for somebody because they have a name that was made famous by somebody else, then why would we remove something honoring an individual because they happen to have the same name as someone from the past that a few have recently decided is unacceptable? If we follow the rationale of the mob, they would say it’s his parents fault; they should have never named him after somebody who was respected, but later might become unpopular, or even wondering how anybody who ever had the name Robert E. Lee could ever become a school superintendent. How do you look into the future and know what name will be considered politically correct in later years? I know a serving senior judge from the 21st Judicial District of Tennessee whose name is Robert E. Lee Davies. Are we going to insist that he cease being a judge because his name is no longer acceptable? Does he need to change his name so he can be politically correct enough to continue to serve the public? When you start down a road like this there is no end to the craziness.
I too, like Dr. Dyer, attended school in the Tullahoma School System and at Robert E. Lee (East Lincoln) Elementary School and during my entire attendance, first grade through the twelfth, Superintendent Robert E. Lee maintained his office for the school system in Robert E. Lee Elementary School. His wife was his secretary, and they were constant figures of view during those first six (6) years of my formal education. They loved the children and they were kind to them, but they were firm on the education. A good testament to that I suppose is the fact that in my entire twelve (12) years in the Tullahoma City Schools, during all of which he was our superintendent, I never had a snow day until I was a senior in high school, and we had as much snow during the years I was in that system as we’ve had any time since, according to my recollection.
Before I conclude my comments I would like to mention something about the Confederate General. It seems as though some are deeming that our whole history during a period of time and anything connected with it has to go. It’s hard enough for a person to live up to the standards of the time in which he lives, much less being judged over a century later by people who never lived in the times referenced. Apparently back in the time, if I am remembering my history correctly, when we were on the verge of the Civil War, it’s my understanding that General Lee was so respected as far as his patriotism and his capabilities as a General that he was sought out by the North to be the Commanding General for the Union Army. His reason to decline was his patriotism to his home state of Virginia and during that time frame in our history, the states were more like their own countries, working together for a common goal of security. Because of his individual patriotism it caused him to serve the South rather than the North.
No matter how good we try to be, we all have imperfections and it’s time we started looking at the positives of people rather than looking for the negatives. Nobody could address the situation any better than Jesus did when he responded to the religious leaders who sought to trap him when they inquired about what should be done with the woman caught in adultery and he advised, “Ye that are without sin cast the first stone”. At least those religious leaders in response had enough dignity to bow their heads and leave realizing that they too were sinners; and the people that are throwing the stones and toppling the statues during our time frame are certainly not qualified to be throwing stones.
In Dr. Dyer’s conclusion she says that we should be brave enough to change the name of the school. It’s not a sign of bravery by yielding to the mob and the riots; it’s a sign of cowardice. The more you give into it, it feeds their determination to keep on destroying until they destroy our country. So it’s like a kid that wants a cookie and doesn’t need one and is told no, he is unhappy, so he breaks something and based on that you give in and give it to him. What do you think he’s going to do when he wants another cookie and you say no? He will break something else and the more you give in to it the worse it get. So I suggest let’s be brave enough to stick with principles. What’s that old saying? Don’t judge somebody until you have walked a mile in their shoes. It’s hard enough to figure out how it would be to walk in somebody’s shoes these days, but go back one hundred and fifty (150) years it’s a little bit more difficult.
If you want to honor Marilyn Morris I’m satisfied the way Tullahoma goes and grows it’s going to build another school or another educational building before too long which will provide a good opportunity to name something in her honor. That way you’d be doing it just to honor her, not to cover the name that used to be on the building.