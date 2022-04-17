The following is special Easter message by Reverend Martin S. Nutter, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church of Tullahoma.
“WHY DO YOU SEEK THE ‘LIVING’ AMONG THE ‘DEAD’?” (Luke 24:5). This was the question the angels asked the women who had come to the tomb very early in the morning on that first day of the week.
They had come to prepare Jesus’ body for burial.
Jesus died on Friday. Luke tells us (Luke 23): “Jesus died at the 9th hour (3 p.m.). Sabbath would begin at sundown (about 3 hours later). And, no work could be done on the Sabbath, so that we see the extreme dedication of these women, in that they came to the tomb “right after the Sabbath, very early in the morning, on that first day of the week.”
But there was no “body” in that tomb to prepare for burial!
Instead, “two men stood ‘by them’ – (“two angels”!) – In “dazzling apparel” And, they asked the women:
“WHY DO YOU SEEK THE ‘LIVING’ AMONG THE ‘DEAD’?”
And, “that” question is as relevant today as it was when it was first asked almost 2,000 years ago! “WHY DO YOU SEEK THE ‘LIVING’ AMONG THE ‘DEAD’?”
In our world today, (in our society) – perhaps even among some of you reading this article – there are those who are “looking” (“seeking”) – in all the "wrong” places for all the “right” answers.
Where has “your search” led you? To the “world”?, to “the things of this world”?
Listen! The world (and, “all” that’s in it) is “temporary”!
The Bible says, (1 Corinthians 7) – “The time is short.” And, then it says: “From now on those who buy something should live as though it were not theirs to keep….for this world in its present form is passing away.
“WHY DO YOU SEEK THE ‘LIVING’ AMONG THE ‘DEAD’?” And the answer you give will determine where you will spend Easter a thousand years from today!
Are you “still” in the tomb?
I’ve had the privilege of being in Israel 4 times. We went to the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem. We’re not sure that that’s the “exact” tomb that belonged to Joseph of Arimathea where Jesus was buried. It’s 1 of 2 possibilities. (The other is the Church of the Holy Sepulcher). At any rate, as I came out of the Garden Tomb and saw this long line of people waiting to go in I went up to some of the people and said: “I can save you some time. Jesus is not in there. “He is Risen!”
“WHY DO YOU SEEK THE ‘LIVING’ AMONG THE ‘DEAD’?”
“Where is it” – that “YOU” are seeking?
God, in speaking through the prophet Amos says, (Amos 5:4): “Seek Me and Live.”
“Seek Me and Live! – So that the “opposite” would be: “Do not seek Me. Do not live.” (“Do not seek Me… and Die.”) So, “Why ‘choose death”? “Choose Life”!!!)
God, in speaking through His prophet Jeremiah, says: “And you will ‘Seek Me’ and ‘Find Me’ when you seek Me with all your heart.”
Are you “seeking God” with all your heart?? Or are you “half-heartedly” Seeking Him?
“And you will seek Me and find Me,” says the Lord, “when you seek Me with all your heart.”
And then, the Bible says, (Isaiah 55:6): “Seek the Lord while He may be found; Call on Him while He is near” – (indicating that there “may” be a time when He “may not be found”! That you “Call On Him” but, “He is not near.”). And, that’s also the reason that we find in another place in Scripture: “Behold, ‘now’ is the acceptable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”
And, through the prophet, Hosea, (Hosea 10:12), we hear these words: “It is time to ‘Seek the Lord’ until He comes.”
The “TIME” – HAS COME!
May God’s Spirit empower you to “Seek the ‘Living One’, Jesus Christ the Lord!” to “Believe in Him” and to “Proclaim Him as the ‘Living One’ – until He comes back again! Amen.