Allison Jones

Seniors are among the most vulnerable members of our communities. Particularly for those who have mobility limitations or don’t have family members living nearby, some of the unavoidable tasks of everyday life can become overwhelming.

As we celebrate Grandparents’ Day this Sept. 11, it’s a good time to turn our attention to the experiences of older adults in our communities — and how a recent shift to online-based services has made it even more challenging for them to manage essential benefits. As an attorney in the Nashville office at Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, I work frequently with seniors who encounter issues accessing public benefits like TennCare, SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) and Social Security. We want older members of our community to know that we’re here to assist them in getting the help they need. 