David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

I know some of you expect hard-hitting political commentary when reading a newspaper column. Well, not today. There are no elections any time soon, and we could all use a break.

Often, I'll say something my elders used to say, and my young co-workers will look at me like I'm older than dirt (“long in the tooth”). I said I was "tickled to death" about something, and they were bewildered.