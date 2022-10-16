David Carroll

David Carroll

 Dan Henry

Last year in this space, I lamented the suddenly smaller graham crackers, ice cream cartons, apple juice jugs, and pretty much anything else you buy.

The titans of the retail world have been catching a lot of flack for raising prices. So now they just shrink the products and the packaging (and then raise the prices anyway when “the supply chain” gives them an excuse to do so). As a result, we’re shelling out more cash for less stuff. It’s being called “shrinkflation.”