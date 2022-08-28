Tracey Lickfelt

Tracey Lickfelt, Vice President of Outpatient and Engagement Services at Centerstone.

Every person has had a disagreement with someone they love, but that does not mean it is the end of the road or the relationship. People have different opinions, and it is perfectly normal and okay to disagree with the people you love—even your partner.

Though disagreements are a common part of life, less common are shared insights about how to navigate conflict in a healthy way.