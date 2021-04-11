“Grab him!” the wide-eyed nurse screeched as her white-clad assistants closed in, surrounding me like cavemen hunting a wooly mammoth.
However, instead of brandishing spears one of them held something much more intimidating to the 6-year-old Duane: she held a needle.
“Come on, Duane. Be reasonable,” my mother urged as the needle-packing posse closed the circle, forcing me to dive under the doctor’s exam table.
“No!” I cried out. “I don’t want a shot!”
The irritated lead nurse took another step toward me. “It won’t hurt a bit,” she said behind clenched teeth. “It’ll make you feel better.”
“You take it then!” I yelled through tears. “I’m okay. I feel better.”
That’s right, I used the old line some folks use when they are in the dentist chair after going to seek treatment for a toothache. It’s funny how things just feel better when someone is coming at you with a needle.
Of course, none of this was a surprise to the nurses or my doctor, as they had learned during my prior visits that I had a dramatic fear of needles. Therefore they knew it was all hands on deck when they planned to put a shot in young Duane’s arm. It was like trying to pet a rabid badger. Meanwhile, I looked at them like alien abductors, trying to poke and prod me with that HUGE needle.
“NOW!” one nurse yelled, signaling the attack as they converged from every side.
NO!” I howled as they seized me, dragging me from my last bastion of safety.
I fought them as if I was being dragged to the gallows, my hands flailing, feet kicking and teeth chomping. That’s right. I was a biter. I’ve since overcome that. I haven’t bitten anyone in months.
However, there were too many of them. They were too strong. Granted, I was just 6 and hadn’t begun pumping iron, so I was no match for those wiry nurses and their superhuman strength. So, unable to fight and bite my way out of the fix I did what any sensible protester would do – I went limp.
“He passed out!” my mom screamed as I went limp in their arms.
“He’s too mean to pass out,” one nurse growled over her shoulder at my mom as they put me on the exam table. “You’re going to take this shot, young man.”
The nurses held me down as the doctor approached. I looked to see the syringe with the HUGE needle but it wasn’t there. My panic subsided a bit.
“Don’t worry, Duane,” he said in calm voice as I was still being held down by the gang of nurses, one of whom was partially sitting on me. Luckily, she was one of the petite ones.
“I just want to look you over,” he assured as he tapped me on the arm. “I’m sure you won’t need a shot. We can just give you some medicine to take at home.”
I let out a deep breath. I wasn’t going to get a shot. The doctor wasn’t such a bad guy after all.
“Do you like bubble gum?” he asked.
“Yes,” I replied. “I love bubble gum.”
“Well, your medicine is going to be bubble gum flavored,” he smiled, again patting me on the arm, pointing across the room, opposite from where he was standing. “That’s the medicine, right over there.”
This is the point where I learned the importance of creating a diversion. I also learned not to fall for the old “what’s that over there” routine because as I turned my head, out came the needle, right into my arm.
“OUCH!” I exclaimed as he rudely poked the needle in me, pulling it out before I could turn back and face my betrayer with the words “Et tu, Brute?” Okay, I made that last part up, since my knowledge of Julius Caesar was limited in first grade. However, had I had a better grasp of literature at the time, that’s what I would have said. Instead, I said something along the lines of “you lied to me” or something close.
“It was for your own good,” the doctor said as the nurse placed a bandage over my boo-boo. “And, I wasn’t lying about that bubble gum flavored medicine. I want you to take it for the next week. That’ll make you tonsils feel better so we don’t have to take them out.”
Things got real at that exact moment. Even as a 6-year-old, the words “take out” didn’t sound very appealing. I figured that “taking out” something meant more needles and less bubble gum flavored medicine.
“I’ll take my medicine,” I quickly agreed. I didn’t know what a tonsil was or what it did, but I sure knew I wanted to keep mine. By the way, I still got them as far as I know, but I still don’t know what they do. But, like then, I want to keep them where they are and not in a Mason jar by my bed.
Why the flashback to something that happened half a century ago? This past week I got my second COVID shot. The national guardsmen didn’t have to hold me down or ply me with tasty medicine. I drove myself there like a big boy and talked with the nurse about where I could find the best deals on Puma golf shirts while he jabbed the needle in my arm. And, guess what? It didn’t even hurt. And, they even put a bandage on my boo-boo just like that nurse so long ago. Hey, I’ve come a long way in 50 years.