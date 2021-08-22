So, you think you got off on the wrong foot your first day of high school? I’m betting I got you beat.
My youngest son Henry started high school this past week, one of the horde of freshman who wandered the halls of the school, all hopelessly lost for the first week.
“Never ask another student where your class is,” I warned Henry as I gave him advice on how to navigate the labyrinth of halls that still give me a turn once in a while. “Always ask a teacher.”
This piece of advice is sound, since some students take great delight in pointing freshman in the exact wrong direction, sending the poor kids on a wild goose chase that ends with them being late for class. This can range from there being a history class being taught next to the swimming pool on the roof of the school to English class being located in the press box at the football field located a five-minute walk from the school house.
For Henry, the prospect of having to find his way through the crowded halls –especially being autistic and having a fear of crowds and noise—was pretty overwhelming. We gave him several walk-throughs leading up to the first day, but he still looked like a deer in the headlights on the eve of his first day. Feeling the anxiety, I pulled out the big artillery, something that very few people know–up until now–something that most people would never admit. By the way, if you’re prim and proper and easily offended, stop reading right now and read Carroll or something else on the website.
“Son, there’s no way your first day of high school can be as bad as mine,” I said as I sat down beside him.
“Yeah. Right,” he rolled his eyes, dreading the press of humanity the next day.
Okay, I’m a cool dude. Sorry, that’s just the way it is. I was fairly popular in high school and have maintained that “cool kid” status into my adult life, even as a middle-aged guy. However, all of that could have went horribly wrong on my first day of high school.
“I made a mistake my first day in high school,” I said, trying to put things delicately.
“They gave you a test the first day?” Henry innocently asked.
“Um, no. I had an accident,” I tried again.
“You wrecked your car?” he replied.
“Um, no,” I searched for the words. “Let’s say I had a guttural miscue.
“A guttural what?” he questioned.
“I pooped my pants!” I declared, my revelation leading to dead silence aside from the sound of Henry’s jaw hitting the floor.
“You what?” he incredulously asked.
“Well, it wasn’t on purpose,” I replied, his eyes glued to me, as I had his undivided attention. Yeah, I’m a great story teller – but, this one was painfully true.
I sighed, realizing I was going to have to recount the entire sad saga.
“So, I’m sitting in the auditorium, waiting for them to tell me my home room,” I began, recalling the incident. “I had that nervous feeling in the pit of my stomach, you know, like you get when you’re dreading something? I didn’t want to leave the auditorium because I didn’t want to be that kid who didn’t know how to get to homeroom.”
I pointed out that the urge was starting to strike me but I doggedly stayed put until … Oops.
Henry’s eyes were big as saucers. His old man had just admitted he “had an accident” his first day of high school. Yes, high school, not kindergarten.
As luck would have it, the homeroom was given out moments after my Oops. That’s when I went into full cover-up mode. I realized if it were ever discovered what had happened, I would always be that kid who, well, you know, did that thing his first day of high school. So, with that fear in mind, I bolted from the auditorium before anyone got near and ran for the bathroom were initiated a Watergate-like cover up of my accident, feverishly doing the best I could to conceal any evidence, knowing failure wasn’t an option.
Hey, I can still remember the girl who hurled in kindergarten in the lunchroom. I can see it in my mind’s eye like it was yesterday. I still think of it when I see her on the street. Given that, imagine the legacy that any discovery of my incident would have left on my reputation. I would have had to move to another town. There would be no coming back from something like that.
I guess necessity is really the mother of invention, as I was able to get rid of the evidence and slide into my first class, only slightly tardy.
“Where were you, Sherrill?” the teacher asked as I walked in, my face flushed and sweat pouring from my brow. “Are you okay?”
“I had to go to the bathroom,” I replied with a slight smirk as I sat down in front of a fan, trying to stop sweating. It was if I had robbed a bank and was being questioned by police. But, like a good bank robber, I had gotten away with it and only now am I telling this harrowing story in hopes it will serve as encouragement to some other kid who fears the first day of high school.
“See Henry, your first day can’t be near as bad as mine,” I finished my story.
“You really did, you know?” Henry questioned.
“I sure did. Big-time,” I nodded.
“Wow,” he mouthed.
I got a call from Henry the next day as he stood outside school after his first day.
“How’d it go?” I asked.
“It was fine,” he replied. “Not bad at all.”
“So no incidents, huh?” I prodded.
“Nothing even close to your first day of high school,” he replied, hesitating for a moment, before admitting. “But, I did find out there’s no pool on the roof.”