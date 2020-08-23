As you may have noticed, we recently began a section in the paper called “Writer’s Corner,” which lets aspiring writers showcase short stories in the pages of The Tullahoma News. It’s open to anyone who would like to see their writing published, and we hope it encourages those in the community who have quietly been putting pen to paper (or nowadays, fingers to keyboards) to submit their works for the world to see. Thus far we have received two really good submissions, which I hope is a harbinger of things to come.
I thought offering this opportunity would be a good way to encourage writers to step out of the shadows in what could be the first step in someday publishing their own works. Being a published, medium-selling author myself, I’ve had numerous opportunities to speak at writer’s guilds, book clubs and community clubs, teach seminars at author workshops and even give my talk at a couple of national conventions. And, something I’ve found during my travels is that some of the best writers have never printed the first word. They are basically hiding their talent, keeping their writings tucked away in a drawer or on a hard drive somewhere.
Why? Fear of criticism. They don’t think their stuff is good enough and fear they will be rejected by the public.
Coming from a newspaper background, fear of criticism isn’t something that even crosses my mind. As a journalist, you have to have a thick skin. Folks will criticize even if you cross all your t’s and dot all your i’s. That’s just the way people are. Everyone thinks they are an expert in all fields nowadays. And, that’s fine. At least the criticism shows that people are reading. Just like a comic standing on stage, it isn’t the heckling that causes dread; it’s the silence. You don’t want to hear crickets chirping.
But I’ve been hardened by 30 years of journalism and by putting out six novels, the seventh to be released once this pandemic is over, since it’s hard to sell books to folks when they fear you may give them COVID. I don’t have enough readers to risk killing any of them off by signing their book with what could most literally be a poison pen. The only killing I want to do is in my books.
Most aspiring writers haven’t been jaded like me, so their fear of rejection is real. This despite the fact I can tell their writing has an audience out there.
“I made my editor cry, my writing is so bad,” I tell them when they express their fear that their writing isn’t good enough.
This is actually true. I remember during the editing of one of my books, my editor actually broke down in tears during the editing process.
“You’re the best story teller I’ve ever met,” she said, brushing back tears. “But you’re a horrible writer.”
To someone without thick skin, that very real criticism by an editor could end a fledgling writing career before it got started. Thankfully, I not only have thick skin but also have a little cockiness.
“People love my books,” I defended. “You’re just a book snob.”
“It’s called the English language, and you don’t seem to have a grasp of it,” she lashed back. “And, they only love your books after I clean them up. Your raw stuff may as well be in another language. Are you drinking while you’re writing this stuff?”
“Not heavily,” I sheepishly responded.
Being somewhat narcissistic, I focused exclusively on the compliment that I was the best storyteller she had ever met. That’s high praise from a woman who is in tears otherwise after reading my writing. And, that’s the key – storytelling. If you can tell a story, you can write a short story or even a full length novel. Actually, full-length, 300-page novels are easier for me than writing a short story since you can spread out your thoughts over 80,000 words. In a short story, you have to get right down to business.
My best advice to folks who are thinking about writing is just to sit down and write. Some of my best stuff comes when I sit down at the keyboard with nothing to say. I’ve gotten to the point where the blank page no longer scares me.
It was that blank page that made me put off writing my first book for nearly 20 years. It took a kidney stone and an oath to the Almighty to give me that boot in the pants I needed to get started.
In case I haven’t told you the story, I had long been wanting to write a book but never could seem to get started. Then, out of the blue, I got a kidney stone. And, anyone who has ever had a stone knows it isn’t if you’re going to die, it’s when you’re going to die. So, I’m lying there, writhing in pain, taking stock of my life. When in that much pain you can only do two things: writhe and pray. And, one of the things I regretted not doing is writing that book. So, I made a promise to myself and God that if I survived, I’d finally write that book. I survived and was good to my word as I sat down the day after passing the stone and began writing. Now I have six books published, one pending and three more waiting for editing, all under the pseudonym, R.D. Sherrill.
Therefore, my advice to you is don’t wait for a kidney stone to force you to finally write. If you want to test the waters, submit something to Writer’s Corner. No, you probably won’t be a best-selling author but there’s nothing wrong with being a medium-seller.