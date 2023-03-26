Dot Watsonbook things

Now that spring has arrived and we are enjoying some sunny days, the thermometer indicates that it still feels like winter. Since you may be staying inside by a warm fire and enjoying a cup of hot tea or hot chocolate, it might be a good time to go through some of your books and decide which ones you probably will never read again. So you may decide that it is a good time to donate some of your books to make room for the new ones you want to put in your library or add to your to “your to be read” stack! There are many places where you might donate your books such as the local library, schools, church libraries, thrift stores, or even The Book Shelf which is a used bookstore in Tullahoma, and is the fundraising arm of the local Literacy Council whose goal and purpose is to support adult basic education in Coffee County.

  Some advice to share with you when you are donating your books is to flip through the pages before donating them to find those items which you have stuck in your books when taking your break while reading them.

