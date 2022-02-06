It’s funny how we compete to be named the best at something and then, no sooner than we are presented the trophy, the award we worked so hard to win becomes just another dust collector in the garage.
Hey, not to brag, but I’ve won a lot of awards over the years in athletics, music, writing and even public service. However, you’d be hard-pressed to see any of them. I have a whole tub of press awards in the office that I haven’t even unpacked–and I’ve been here over two years. I think all of us are that way. Once the sweat has dried and the applause dies down, we accept our accolades and lay them aside as we ready to chase the next windmill.
With that being said, there’s one trophy I helped earn that I know the whereabouts of as I speak. However, it isn’t emblazoned with Duane Sherrill’s name. Instead, it simply says “First Place” and is an innocuous trophy, standing about 2 feet in height with a large music note on top. It dates back way before “America’s Got Talent” was even thought of and the most popular talent show television episode was when Peter Brady did his solo when his voice was changing in a very special episode of the Brady Bunch where they showcased their talent and the show simultaneously jumped the shark.
It was the high school talent show my senior year. One of my friends approached me with a proposition–put a jazz band together and enter the fray.
“We can win it all,” Jimmy grinned. “We can practice a couple of times and we’ll be a shoo-in.”
So, we put the band together: me on the trumpet, Jimmy on the ivories, Eugene on the sax, Billy on the clarinet and, to confirm we would be the biggest nerds in the contest, we even had a guy playing the tuba and named ourselves “The Dreamliners” for no good reason. We picked a jazzed up version of “When the Saints go Marching In” as our piece and showed up the night of the contest with high hopes, until we realized we had showed up for a heavy metal concert. Unknown to us, the resident rock band in our town–Black Pearl–had entered themselves in the talent contest. While they sounded like what I would imagine four monkeys on acid with no taste in music would sound like if they formed a band, they had a rabid following and really great hair.
“Oh well. Guess there goes us winning,” Jimmy said, looking into the sea of black T-shirt wearing metal fans. “We don’t stand a chance.”
As predicted, it was a big home field advantage for the metal heads as they booed most of the acts off the stage. There was one poor guy who sang “Still” by Lionel Richie. Bless his heart, because he couldn’t carry a tune in the bucket. It was like going to a drunken night of karaoke where cats are being skinned. Finally, he got to the last note. The room got quiet until he blurted out the final word – “Still.” The room erupted in laughter. The poor guy was then booed off the stage.
“These guys are jerks,” I told Jimmy as we headed to the stage. However, we knocked it out of the park as we were all good musicians. And at the end, instead of getting booed, we got some respectful applause, took a bow and exited stage left as Black Pearl got ready to rock the arena–well, it was actually the high school auditorium.
As expected, the metal heads were slam dancing around the room as the band screamed incoherently. I swear, I didn’t make out one word the entire time. Such anger.
So, once our ears got through ringing, the vice principal made his way to the stage to present the talent show award. “Black Pearl, Black Pearl, Black Pearl” began the chants as the principal asked for quiet.
“Let’s go ahead and go,” Jimmy said, depressed that we weren’t going to win.
I shook my head. “Let’s just see where this goes,” I replied as the principal revealed second place had went to Chris Adcock, who was a very good singer.
“See, we didn’t even get second,” Jimmy said as the principal named the winner.
“And, in first place–The Dreamliners.”
You could have heard a pin drop. It was stunned silence. Jimmy and I looked at each other in stunned bewilderment. However, we were quickly snapped out of it when the crowd, in unison–which is something Black Pearl couldn’t do–began chanting “You suck! You suck!”
“I’m not going to get the trophy,” Jimmy’s eyes got big. “You go get it.”
“Me? Why me? You were the one who wanted to enter this in the first place and came up with that stupid name,” I replied as the principal waited on the stage even as the chants got louder.
He just stood there, expectantly looking at me. That’s when a thought creeped in, as if a little devil suddenly jumped on my shoulder, whispering something stupid in my ear. By the way, back then, I was prone to do stupid things.
I fished my keys out of my pocket. “Go start my car and pull it around,” I said, pushing my keys to his chest.
“Why?” he asked.
“Do you want me to get the trophy or not?” I replied as he took the keys. “Just do it.”
With Jimmy trotting off to do as I said, I made my way down the aisle through the angered barbs of disgruntled Black Pearl fans. I walked up to the stage and accepted the trophy from the principal, who I could tell was embarrassed—if not downright scared—of the rowdy audience. In that very instant I was able to ignore the devil in my ear and began walking off stage.
“You’re a slush head, Sherrill,” some black T-shirt wearing redneck metal head yelled from the front row, except he didn’t say the word “slush.” He said one of the words I can’t repeat here.
That’s when something snapped. I stopped dead in my tracks, turned around and walked back to the microphone where the principal was still politely applauding me even as the “You suck” chants continued.
Then, hoisting the trophy as high as I could, I pulled the microphone to my lips and yelled, “I don’t suck. You suck, and so does your crappy band!”
I paused for a moment to enjoy the most silent sound of silence I’ve ever not heard. I looked at the principal, he was standing mid-clap, stunned as if he were frozen in time. I turned to exit stage left. The room was so silent I could hear the boards creaking under my feet on the old auditorium wood floor as I made my way toward the side door. I’d taken about five steps when out of the sea of metal heads I heard “GET HIM!”
I may be crazy but I’m not dumb. I screamed like a little girl as I ran for the door.
“Be there. Be there. Please be there,” I pled under my breath as I ran into the dark parking lot. Much to my delight, my red Z28 was sitting there running.
I jumped into the passenger seat. “GO. GO. GO!” I yelled as the side door burst open to the auditorium and a mob of redneck metal heads burst forth like the villagers taking after Frankenstein’s monster. They were just missing torches and pitchforks as we fled the parking lot like we had just robbed the 7-11.
“Where?” Jimmy asked as he balled the wide rear tires of the jacked up Camaro.
“I don’t care,” I replied. “Just go somewhere that’s not here and do it fast!”
Thanks to a souped-up 350 under the hood of my Z, we were able to outrun the Black Pearl mob that night, although I have to confess I laid out of the next couple of days of school to let things calm down a bit. Once again–crazy not stupid.
So yes, I am proud of that trophy. It reminds me of the night I stood up to a rude, angry mob even though it ended with me running for my life. And yes, Black Pearl still sucks.