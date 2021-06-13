I have two younger brothers and no sisters. As a result of being raised in a household that is mostly male, I spent much of my childhood watching old superhero cartoons and Power Rangers. I loved and still love the valiance, determination, and thrill of superhero stories. They serve as a reminder that in a world of chaos, nothing is ever truly lost so long as there are people who refuse to settle for second best. In stories such as these, the conflict is typically between heroes and villains who have both been blessed with superhuman abilities.
This provides a fair fight because profound evil must be combatted by profound good. What if, however, there were supervillains who ravaged the poor and defenseless for the sake of their own prosperity, but there seemed to be no superheroes to rise to the challenge? What if ordinary men were forced to be their own heroes and defy the impossible in order to win their freedom? This is the premise for Brandon Sanderson’s book Steelheart, and it is one that I highly recommend for those who share my love of all things superhero-related.
In a new America that has been usurped by Epics, people who have inexplicably been given god-like abilities, 18-year-old David has been developing a plan to destroy the Epics once and for all. A decade ago, he watched his father die at the hands of Steelheart, quite possibly the most powerful Epic of all. Steelheart then claimed David’s hometown of Chicago, and he has kept his subjects in a world of stifling darkness ever since. David has no special abilities, but he believes that his vast knowledge of the Epics’ powers and weaknesses will be enough to get him the revenge he craves. David joins the Reckoners, a group of people who have dedicated their lives to restoring the freedom of ordinary humans who have not been able to fight for themselves, and together, the team embarks on what might be a suicide mission in order to bring Steelheart to his knees.
The protagonist is a nerdy, awkward kid who proves that knowledge is power. I loved David and his quirky personality because he felt like a real person I would have met in college or who would hang out with my brothers. He was unlike any other protagonist I have found, and while the book is filled with fun characters who made me smile, there was something special about David that makes me eager to finish the other two books in this trilogy. Sanderson’s book serves as a much-needed reminder that righteousness only dies if the righteous refuse to take a stand. Novels of this nature tend to have protagonists who are the protagonist for an obvious reason.
They are given powers by some miracle, they meet some wise old man who can train them and hone their abilities, and then the story ends with an epic fight against the villain or villains that leads to a glorious victory because of the heroes’ hard work. David is no such creature. Instead, he is armed only with his mind. His advantage is that he is observant and that he dedicated a decade of his life to studying so that when the time comes to fight, he can be prepared. At times, I think that far too many people think that having superhuman abilities would enable them to defeat the obstacles that they face in life because they could tackle them with unstoppable brute force. What if the problem is not a lack of physical strength? What if the real problem is that we do not allow ourselves the time to learn? Maybe our greatest plights stem from a lack of knowledge, and the real way to defeat them is through dedication. This novel raises important questions such as these, and it is a story that I found to be quite refreshing.
Sarah Raymond is a local resident and editor of The Moore County News.