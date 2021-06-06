Children everywhere have probably read The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein at some point in their lives. I read this story the other day for the first time in years, and I was surprised by the weight of this simple little story. It is certainly a sweet story and a perfect example of how important nature can be, but I have found that children’s entertainment sometimes impacts my adult self in a way I never expected because my younger self was not yet mature enough to grasp the entirety of the story’s depth. Now that I am an adult, I realize that I have much in common with the tree in this story, which is a sentence I never thought that I would write.
The story starts with a little boy who loves to play in a particular tree. He eats her apples, weaves her leaves into crowns, climbs her branches, and sits in her shade. Our tastes change as we get older, so as the little boy grows, his relationship with the tree also changes. He no longer wants to play in her branches and spend his time in the great outdoors. Instead, he wants to make money, have a family, and see the world. He no longer wants to spend as much time with the tree because he is too busy pursuing the many opportunities that life has to offer, but the tree does not want to let him go. She wants to serve him in any way she can in order to spend time with him again.
She tells him to sell her apples for money that will make him happy, take her branches to build a house, and take her trunk in order to build a boat. By the time that the boy has become an old man, the tree is nothing but a large stump. At the end of the story, she has nothing left to give him. He, however, is an old man who no longer has the energy to be as spry and adventurous as he once was. All the tree has left to give him is a place for him to sit and rest his tired body, which is the very thing that he needs. He sits on her stump and finds solace in the peace of nature, much like he did in his younger days, but in a new way that is more suitable for his aged soul. He spent his entire life searching for happiness, but the place where he could be happiest was in front of him all along.
One thing that is important to note is that relationships change as we grow because our needs and desires change as well. Based on the boy’s age or needs, the tree changes the type of help she gives to the boy. She meets him where he is and does everything she can to accommodate his current needs, and to an extent, that is okay. It is perfectly acceptable for relationships to ebb and flow over the years because people change constantly. The tree’s love for the boy is also undying. Even though the boy is far too busy to fully appreciate all the sacrifices that she has made for him, the tree’s love is not determined by the boy’s behavior. At times, though, I genuinely pitied the tree. I wanted her to find another child who would love her and play in her branches. It is important to make sacrifices for our loved ones, but we can only give so much before we become a big lonely stump.
Throughout my life, there have been multiple times when I felt like this tree. I did whatever I could to hold onto the person or thing I loved instead of letting go so that I could find someone who shared my value of commitment or something that would be even more beneficial. I gave and gave and gave until all that was left was a stump, and I had nothing to show for it. That does not mean that I no longer loved what I once had; it just meant that the relationship was meant to end sooner than I was willing to admit. Sacrifices are a necessary part of life, but with all things, there must be a balance. Every relationship is a give and take. Some seasons of life require more giving, and some require more taking, but there should always be a back and forth.
This story is a reminder to never give up on the people we love, but do not forget that there is a limit to how much you can give. The ones who are truly committed to us will love us through thick and thin because love endures all things.
Sarah Raymond is a Tullahoma resident and the editor of The Moore County News.