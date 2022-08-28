These days it is difficult for Middle Tennesseans to avoid the effect inflation is having on our wallets. Inflation skyrocketed to an annual rate of 8.5% in July, the highest level in more than 40 years – and we are feeling the impact every time we fill up our gas tank, stock up on groceries or buy clothes.
Many economists predict that high inflation will remain with us for the rest of this year, and perhaps into 2023. That is not good news for most of us living in and around Tullahoma, where the median income is a little more than $48,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Every dollar counts.
Though we have no control over the prices we pay for everyday household goods and services, there are a few practical steps we can take to lessen the financial pain of inflation:
1. Revaluate your spending
The federal government’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of inflation, is a national average. The CPI is based on prices for 80,000 goods and services in 75 geographic areas that cover 93% of the country’s population.
This is important to know because inflation in Tullahoma is likely very different from the rest of the country, and even nearby Nashville. Inflation also will affect each person or family differently. For example, some rent an apartment while others own a home; some feed a large family, others just feed themselves; some have a long commute to work, others don’t.
The best way to determine inflation’s impact on your income is to take a close look at your spending. To do that, compare your spending – organized by category, such as groceries, gas, utilities, for example – over the past several months to the same time last year by downloading monthly statements for your savings, checking and credit card accounts. The data will give you invaluable insight into how inflation may be reducing your purchasing (and saving) power.
2. Take advantage of free online budgeting tools
Once all financial information is at your fingertips, now you can really dig into where rising prices are taking the biggest bite of your income. Nearly every credit union and bank provides free online budgeting tools so take advantage of them to organize your expenses and create a budget or spending plan.
This process will help you decide if there are nonessential expenses that can be eliminated. The cut may be painful, but you only have to make it once. Also, review which expenses could be cut back. Look closely at what you are spending on discretionary expenses such as dining/take-out, entertainment (movies, sporting events), clothing/fashion and high-tech gadgets, to name a few. Most people are surprised at how much they can save when they step back and re-evaluate spending in those areas.
3. Find lower-cost alternatives
This is the step in your spending analysis where you can get creative by making small changes that could add up to big savings without affecting your quality of life. Here are a few things to consider:
● Used or new: Can you find quality used merchandise on eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace instead of buying the same thing new?
● Monthly subscriptions: Can you live with less expensive monthly packages for your cable, cellphone or other subscriptions (streaming services, magazines, etc.)?
● Groceries: Can you better plan meals to take advantage of sales that grocery stores offer each week?
● Vacation: Can your vacation be closer to home so you drive instead of fly?
● Auto insurance: Is it time to do some comparison shopping to see if you can get a lower bill?
● Entertainment: Instead of going to the movies, would renting movies online make a dent in your budget?
4. Hold off on major purchases
If inflation is taking a significant bite of your income, consider preserving your savings by delaying major purchases, such as a car, home improvements or furniture. Maintaining a healthy cash reserve (and emergency fund) may be a smart move if you are faced in the future with a large, unexpected expense.
Nobody knows with any level of certainty how long prices will continue to rise. But if you follow these tips, you will be in a better financial position when inflation begins to fall.