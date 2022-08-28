Quentrece Smith

Quentrece Smith, Ascend Federal Credit Union

These days it is difficult for Middle Tennesseans to avoid the effect inflation is having on our wallets. Inflation skyrocketed to an annual rate of 8.5% in July, the highest level in more than 40 years – and we are feeling the impact every time we fill up our gas tank, stock up on groceries or buy clothes.

Many economists predict that high inflation will remain with us for the rest of this year, and perhaps into 2023. That is not good news for most of us living in and around Tullahoma, where the median income is a little more than $48,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Every dollar counts.