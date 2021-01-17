A recent report released by the Tennessee Department of Health highlights increases in suicide rates within the state. The report from the Division of Vital Records showcases the number of suicide deaths and suicide rates for 2019, the most recent data available.
The suicide rate of Tennesseans across all ages has risen more than 11% since 2015 (17.9 per 100,000) and has been consistently higher than the national average. In 2019, 1,220 Tennesseans died by suicide, an average of more than 3 per day. The study also shows that firearms continue to be the leading method of suicide, accounting for 61% of suicides in 2019. Our younger population is hardly immune to life’s stresses and their mental well-being should be a priority, as well. The suicide rate for 10 – 24-year-olds in Tennessee rose 15% over the same time frame (11.5 per 100,000), accounting for almost 150 deaths. Perhaps most alarming within this younger age group, the suicide rate of females 10 – 24 has risen 51% in the last 5 years. While this rise is significant, it is worth noting that males of this age die by a rate of more than 3 times that of females.
Suicide remains one of the leading causes of PREVENTABLE death in our nation and state. Many times, an individual will exhibit clear warning signs prior to an attempt. By knowing these warning signs and how to help, you can save a life. An excellent resource is The Jason Foundation, a nationally recognized leader in suicide prevention and awareness. Their programs are designed to help identify and assist a person who may be at-risk. All programs and resources offered by The Jason Foundation are available at no-cost. To learn the warning signs associated with suicide, and how you can make a difference, visit their website. www.jasonfoundation.com
If you or someone you love is struggling with depression and/or thinking about suicide, get help now. The National Suicide Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis. Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. Confidential support 24/7, for free.
Brett Marciel
Chief Communications Officer
The Jason Foundation, Inc.
Hendersonville