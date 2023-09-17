2023_09_Sultana_2.jpg

On April 27, 1865, the steamboat Sultana was heading upstream on the Mississippi River. It was carrying an estimated 2,100 people, most of them Union prisoners on their way home from Confederate prisoner-of-war camps.

At about 2 a.m., the boat exploded. About 1,200 people were burned to death, drowned or died of hypothermia.

