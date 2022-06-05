Summer has finally sprung and what a joy it is to finally see so many beautiful flowers, to have some warm sunny days, and be able to be outdoors, especially after the frigid winter. Now our thoughts are turning to gardening, the end of the school year, and summer vacations!
Our family is counting the days until the week of the 4th of July because we always go to Capon Springs & Farms in West Virginia for that week, and true to the song by John Denver, we think it is almost Heaven! This year will be our twenty-second year at Capon, so we must like it!
Capon Springs is a family-operated resort that goes back generations. One usually thinks “fancy” associated with the word “resort”, but Capon Springs is anything but fancy. In the 19th century folks from the cities would come there for the therapeutic baths. It was also famous for the “healing waters” to drink. It is 2 hours west of Washington, D.C.; just over the Virginia state line near Winchester, Virginia. The resort is open annually from late April to early November.
There is a central dining room where we take our meals at the appointed times after the dinner bell is rung. Nothing could be better than not having to cook for a week, grocery shop or clean up after meals. Plus, the food is delicious, hardy and plenty of it. Our family rule is that everyone has to show up for each meal as that is our family time together. We have our own table set just for us.
To keep everyone entertained, there is so much to do for every age. There is a 9 hole golf course, with several scramble tournaments each week; a swimming pool; tennis and badminton courts; croquet; ping pong; shuffleboard; hiking trails; a wonderful spa; disc golf; a game room; and a well-stocked library. Recently, an Escape Room event has been added. And there are hammocks where you can read or snooze, and rockers on the front porch for visiting, reading or relaxing.
There are no TVs or phones in the rooms, and to have cell phone service one must find a high spot to get a signal. I can say that I do not mind being out of touch for the week. (There is a land phone line that is answered in the Main Office in case of emergencies.)
Capon Springs has a large pavilion called the Sunset Lodge on the edge of the golf course where we go for lunch and dinner several times during the week. It is also where we go to watch the extensive and beautiful fireworks display on the 4th. The 4th of July is begun with a mini-parade put on by the children who carry the Flag of the United States and the reading of the Declaration of Independence by a gentleman in Colonial regalia. Most guests and staff are dressed in some combination of red, white, and blue.
Every morning begins with the raising of the flag and the singing of the National Anthem. Young children raise the flag and then receive a certificate for having done so. Capon Springs is a place where long-time family values are still practiced.
For families with young children, there are periods of supervised play, and some days there are camp activities as well. One of the favorite activities is when the children get to “slop” the pigs on the Capon Farm. Another of the favorite activities is fishing in the small lake. Most of the fish caught are tossed back but can be taken to the kitchen and cooked for your breakfast!
One evening each week is “Bingo Night” for all ages, with everyone hoping to win prized Capon cookies, jam or apple butter! There are many friendly competitions throughout the week with participants hoping for those coveted prizes. Another highlight is on Saturday night when guests gather around a huge bonfire and sing famous old campfire songs to guitar music, followed by hot dogs fixed on a grill.
There is an 11 p.m. “quiet time” so that everyone can settle down after a very full day of activities of all kinds and be ready for the fun and adventures of the next day! Another great thing about Capon Springs is the friends we have made, and we enjoy being with them each summer; they are like family.
For more information go to www.caponsprings.net or call (304) 874-3695, and have a glorious vacation at Capon Springs & Farms. You won’t regret choosing Capon for your next vacation getaway! We love it!