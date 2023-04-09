JC Bowman

There are a lot of issues that need to be addressed in school safety. This area deserves more scrutiny. We cannot lose focus that six innocent people lost their lives at the Covenant School here in Nashville.

Teaching is not an eight-hour-a-day, five-day-a-week job. There are many duties that educators tackle that do not require pedagogical skills or experience in the classroom but are necessary for the profession. School safety is now on the minds of most educators. What is clear, we have a lot of work ahead to secure all schools in our state. 