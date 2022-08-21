My road rage was spiking this past week while I was driving home. I was first set off by a crazed tailgater on Cedar Lane and then, after I’d calmed down from that one, my patience was again tested by a traffic snarl in Manchester.
Yes, I have rage issues behind the wheel. Now, I’m not one of those people who lay on the horn and tell other drivers they are “number-one” with an obscene gesture. Nor am I one who will pull up beside another motorist and wave my fist or follow them to where they are going. That will get you shot nowadays. Instead, I’m one who will vent inside the vehicle.
“How can this guy get a license?” I exclaim to myself and to whoever has the misfortune of being a passenger in my vehicle. “Why do they let all of these idiots on the road? Don’t you know how to drive?”
Fortunately my rage lasts about 10 seconds and then I’m back to normal, at least until another idiot decides to cut me off, not give a turn signal, go 45 in the fast lane or play with their phone while traveling at highway speeds. I’m sure most of you share in my frustration and would agree that its way too easy to get a driver license that allows you to get behind the wheel of a 3,000-pound moving weapon.
So anyway, my irritation started just five minutes from the office this past week when some Bozo decides he wants to be Dale Earnhardt and draft me just inches from my bumper. I give the guy a glare through my rearview but he continues his tailgate riding, getting so close that he set off my collision alarm from behind. I was finally able to move out of the way when it turned into a four-lane, just seconds before he would have ran over me. I, of course, glared at him as he whizzed by and then noticed this clown was driving with a handicapped plate. Really? Wonder if his handicap had something to do with a rear-ender?
I continued complaining to myself about the tailgater for much of my drive between Tullahoma and Manchester. Yes, this one took a little longer for me to get over than the average idiot. By Manchester I had composed myself. But, that was short-lived as I found myself stuck behind a traffic snarl at the main intersection there. Up ahead I could see blue lights.
“Must have been a fender-bender,” I mumbled to myself. “Maybe it’s my tailgater with handicapped plates.”
However, as I was able to move into the left lane I figured out it was not wreck at all. Instead there was a car sitting at the red-light with the driver door open. Beside the car, on the passenger side was a woman having a come-apart, talking on the phone almost in tears.
“Man, she sure is taking being pulled over hard,” I mumbled, wrongly assuming she had been pulled over since there was no sign of a wreck.
So, I sat waiting for the light to turn wondering what was going on when the answer literally crawled out of the lady’s car – a long-tailed rat. Yes, she had been traveling down the road, minding her own business when she figured out she was not alone. No wonder she was having a come part right there at the intersection.
I watched as the critter crawled out of the open door and then back in to the cockpit.
“Hey officer, are you looking for a mouse?” I asked since he had been trying to calm the lady and hadn’t seen the mouse yet.
“Yep,” he responded.
“Well, he went that way,” I pointed to where I had seen the mouse as the light turned green.
I looked into my rearview and saw two officers searching the car, trying to locate the furry intruder. They obviously couldn’t let her drive off with the rat in the car as that would be a major safety issue.
While I had a slight chuckle as I drove away, I felt for the lady since I was in the same situation just a couple of years prior as I was driving home from work although mine didn’t involve police intervention.
Anyway, on this occasion two years ago I was just driving down the road, minding my own business, when I looked in my rearview mirror to make sure I didn’t have any tailgaters. I told you how I hate tailgaters, didn’t I? However, as I looked in my rearview, there was a pair of eyes looking back, not from a tailgater but from a critter. A mouse was perched on the top of my backseat, glaring at me.
“What the …” I mouthed, not believing my eyes.
I quickly turned into a parking lot and got out of my car. But, just like the lady at the light this week, there was no mouse to be found.
It’s not that I fear mice, it’s just that I fear a mouse jumping onto my bald spot as I’m driving down the road. There’s something about having a long-tailed passenger that is a bit unnerving.
So, I stopped at a nearby car wash and began cleaning out my car all the time realizing that I had allowed my trunk to become a junk heap that would make a great home for a mouse. However, despite my deep digging, I was never able to locate that mouse. I took out literally everything in my car, searched under the seat, and banged on everything. Somehow the mouse had either gotten out or was well hidden.
Needless to say, I was wary the next week or so as I was driving, wondering of my furry friend would emerge and jump into my lap. It’s the mouse you don’t see that makes one paranoid.
So, lady at the light, I feel for you and your varmint problem. I hope they found it and gave it a good home. Tailgater with the handicapped tag, I hope they take your license, you lunatic.