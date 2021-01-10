How many newspaper employees does it take to fix a vending machine?
At least two, as it turns out.
We have a couple different vending machines here at The News. Every so often, those vending machines do the things that all older model vending machines do: they get stuck. Your package of Pop-Tarts or Doritos may get caught on the little spiral spring keeping the items secured in their individual chambers. The dollar slot may malfunction. The change drop might eat your quarters, dimes or nickels without giving you your Coke or Sun Drop. It happens.
What doesn’t happen is what I did recently.
I haven’t been drinking much soda lately - part of my renewed vow to eat better despite the holidays and cut back on the caffeine - so I wasn’t fully aware that the change slot in the can dispensing machine that holds my one true vice, Diet Coke, wasn’t working.
I’d heard coworkers grumbling about the “dumb machine” and “I’m out 80 cents” before, but I hadn’t used the machine in a while, so I thought it was fixed.
This was my first mistake.
I walked up with a handful of dimes, ready to make my soda selection, when the dimes didn’t fall down the change chute like they were supposed to. This wasn’t anything new - sometimes the coins just sit on a little ledge just inside the coin slot, and all you have to do is forcefully fling another coin to knock your original coin down to pay for your soda.
So I try to flick another dime in the chute, and it also gets stuck.
Well, darn, I thought to myself. I guess they’re not going down after all.
“The coin part’s still broken,” I heard from behind me. Turning around, one of our classified sales reps was sitting watching me struggle with the machine. “The guy said it was fixed, but it’s still giving people problems.”
“Oh, right, I forgot about that,” I said.
“Maybe you can poke them down in there with something,” she suggested.
I looked around for something that might work. We don’t keep individual silverware in the break room for sanitary reasons, so I wasn’t seeing anything that would help me before I spotted them: individually bagged plastic silverware leftover from the company Thanksgiving dinner.
A knife might do the trick, I thought, so I fished one out and started to work on the machine.
I slowly wiggled the knife toward the dimes I could see resting just past the coin slot mouth. With just a little maneuvering, I thought I’d be able to knock them loose and send them down into the coin receptacle inside the machine and be quicker on my way to a Diet Coke.
This was my second mistake.
I was wiggling the knife back and forth, forward and back, trying to knock the coins loose when it happened.
One wrong move of my hand, and the knife snapped in half, sending a good chunk of it into the machine.
Oops.
My coworker was still sitting there, laughing at my misfortune.
“Well, that’s not good,” I said to her. She shook her head, agreeing that no, that was not good at all.
So I did the responsible thing. I owned up to my mistake to my office manager.
I told her I may or may not have broken a plastic knife blade in the coin slot of the vending machine and it would be broken for the foreseeable future.
But she surprised me, instead of chastising me for being a nincompoop, which is what I would have done, she got up and came into the break room to check out the damage.
Then she got out some tools and set to work retrieving the offending plastic.
It took the two of us working together, an old, bent letter opener and some needle-nosed pliers and the better part of 15 minutes for us to work the knife out of the machine.
After another 15 or so minutes we also managed to recover $5.81 from the coin slot alone, returning the stolen change from the machine back to its original owners.
I also have that plastic knife piece in my desk at work to remind myself not to go messing with large machinery again.
And yes, I did end up getting a Diet Coke finally, albeit with a dollar bill.