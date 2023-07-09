JC Bowman

JC Bowman

Teacher vacancies are problematic in Tennessee and challenges remain. Data from the Tennessee Department of Education shows 67 percent of Tennessee schools started the school year with vacancies, with an average of 20 openings per district. The vacancies are up 16 percent since last school year.

Programs to make it easier to recruit new teachers, like Grow Your Own, are often touted by the state. Is it working? A cursory glance says no. Writer TC Weber shared concerns by Educator Preparation Providers and partner school districts about the lack of transparency by both the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) and the newly launched Grow Your Own Center. “Funding and communications are not the only issues plaguing the program” according to Weber.