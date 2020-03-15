Okay. I admit it. I’ve got a big mouth which I often tend put my foot in. It’s not that I’m a bad person, a gossiper, a spreader of rumors, a back-talker. I just have no filter, so sometimes things that I’m thinking about just burp forth into words and are out there before I know it. In other words, I have no internal monologue, as my mouth starts moving as soon as the synapsis in my brain starts firing.
Telegraph. Telephone. Tell-a-Duane. It’s not that I can’t keep a secret … well, yeah, it is that I can’t keep a secret. Don’t get me wrong. I know where the bodies are buried back in my hometown, so I can keep important secrets. And I’ll take the identities of my newspaper sources to my grave. About the only thing that overcomes my flapping mouth is my word, so if I tell you it’s off the record or to be kept in confidence, it always will be.
“You’re confusing me, Sherrill,” I can hear you say as you rub the back of your neck. “Which is it? Can you keep a secret or can’t you?”
Okay, case in point. Last week we had a surprise baby shower for Kolby here at the paper. As you would suspect, she is with child given the fact we were giving her a shower. So anyway, the plans for this “surprise” event were set for a week in advance as folks snuck around the office, telling people what to bring. I was tasked to bring the silverware, you know, sporks and whatnot. By the way, just as a rabbit hole, but sporks are a blight on mankind as they are neither a fork or a spoon and are good for nothing. I’d rather use my hands to eat that chili than a spork.
Anyway, I digress. It was during all this meticulous planning for the shower I overlooked the one key word, more important than anything. Yes, that word was “surprise” as in surprise party. Oh yeah, and I also forgot to get the silverware so don’t assign me such a complex mission.
So, the day of the “surprise” shower, I stroll into composing where Kolby and about 10 other co-workers are sitting at their cubicles. As per normal, it’s a press day and things are chaotic. If you saw behind the curtain of what goes into just a normal edition of the paper, you’d be stunned. It’s controlled panic each and every press day until we finally give the signal that we’re “all in” once the last page is approved – hopefully without some glaring mistake on the front page. My history with newspaper and awkward mistakes is something for another column. Yes, I can admit when I make a mistake but it is a lot easier when I admit someone else made the mistake.
Okay, back to the surprise party. So, I walk into the composing room and start rambling about how crazy it is that day.
“I’ll be so glad when we put this edition to bed,” I proclaimed in my booming voice that everyone in the office could hear. “But hey, we’ve got a party this afternoon, don’t we Kolby?”
At this point, without even looking around, I could detect a disturbance in the force. My first indication I had screwed up was Kolby cocking her head in confusion.
“She didn’t know!” my internal monologue screamed as panic overtook me.
I slowly looked around to a terrifying site. Have you ever seen those animal kingdom shows where the prairie dogs all stick their heads out of their boroughs? I kid you not, there were 10 heads all popping up from behind computer screens in each individual cubicle, each of them giving me a “you screwed up big Duane” look.
“We’re having a party?” Kolby asked innocently, her question sending a chill down my spine.
Given the fact I write fiction novels (admittedly they are all murder mysteries), I immediately jumped into fiction mode. Yes. That can also be called lying mode. Don’t worry. I only lie if it benefits me in some way.
“Yes!” I boisterously replied, my answer getting shaking heads all around. “I’m throwing a party after today’s paper to celebrate it getting done. Beer all around.”
The room let out a collective sigh. I’d covered up my flub and, in the meantime, changed the subject.
“I guess I’ll have to drink near beer,” she said, pointing to her belly.
“We can do that,” I smiled nervously, realizing I had just side-stepped a screw up that would have followed me for years.
I quickly turned and left the room before I could put my foot in my mouth again and walked back into the editorial room.
“I swear, I had no idea this was supposed to be a surprise party,” I told the staff.
Both Katelyn Lawson and Erin McCullough, my other two reporters, just stared at me silently. No support from anyone in the newsroom.
“It’s not our fault you’re an old man and forgot,” Erin said in jest.
Long story short, the surprise party kind of got blown up that afternoon when Kolby walked up on it in the board when after she returned early from lunch.
“I almost blew it,” I admitted to her during the shower. “Me and my big mouth.”
“I never had a clue,” she replied. “I just thought you were going to throw a party for the heck of it.”
So, there you have it. If it’s a surprise party, maybe you should also have it be a surprise to me. It’s not that I have a big mouth, it’s … well, yeah. I have a big mouth.