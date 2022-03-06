Governor Bill Lee campaigned in 2018 on a platform that included rural economic development being a priority if elected as Tennessee’s 50th governor. It was a campaign promise that resonated in rural Tennessee. When elected, the Governor generally got high marks for following through, making sure rural Tennessee communities were not left out of the rapid expansion of Tennessee’s economic growth that has richly blessed, and enriched, the metropolitan areas of our state.
That’s why talk of shuttering Tullahoma’s campus of the Tennessee Corrections Academy (TCA) is so baffling.
Tullahoma’s TCA has been an active contributor to the local economy since its inception in 1984 when the institution was a national pioneer in delivering training to incoming correctional officers within the state’s penal system. Expanding to include training for probation and parole officers as well as delivering in-service training to active corrections officials, upward of 6,000 people come through Tullahoma and TCA each year. The economic impact of the payroll and local purchasing is millions of dollars a year and approximately 80 jobs.
And yet, the governor’s plan seems to be to shut down the local campus and move the academy to Davidson County. We’re not sure why the governor thinks this is a good idea—but we are confident this is a bad thing for Tullahoma as well as Coffee and Franklin Counties.
Recently, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen drafted a resolution of support on behalf of TCA’s continuation of service in Tullahoma. That’s a great step. Local legislators are at work encouraging the governor’s staff to reconsider the plan—also an important step. Resolutions from the Coffee County Commission and the Franklin County Commission would also signal a unified objection to this move. But if the community’s voice is to be heard it’s important to reach out the governor’s office to express your opinion on the planned shuttering. You can do this by going online at https://www.tn.gov/governor/contact-us.html.
Tell Governor Lee that every job in rural Tennessee is important. These people and these jobs are important to our community. And, while you’re at it, you can tell the governor that Davidson County can take care of their own economic development—the Governor’s office doesn’t need to worry. They’ll be just fine.