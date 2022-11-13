JC Bowman

Tennessee is a unique state, not only because we have incredibly talented citizens, but because of our geography. We border eight states. That can be an advantage and a disadvantage at times. When economic times are good, people want to relocate to our state. When economic times are difficult, it allows residents to move to a neighboring state and pursue more money in their chosen occupation. In education, we lose teachers to our border states regularly. Additionally, we must address state policies that are pushing teachers out of the profession.

Effective educator preparation remains critical to the future of education in Tennessee. When we lose teachers to other states, it hurts Tennessee. We must work on teacher retention, and we continue to offer suggestions on the front end. We must attract a new generation of people disillusioned by the concept of working in public education. We must also work to have a pipeline of high-quality educators who can move into our classrooms.