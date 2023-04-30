KH Coal_Creek.jpg

Free miners at Coal Creek 

 Illustrated American Magazine photo

Editor’s note: This is second in a series of columns about topics currently slated to be deleted from Tennessee’s eighth-grade social studies standards. 

Many people believe the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlaws slavery, but that’s not exactly true. The Thirteenth Amendment bans slavery “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” A long series of nationally publicized events known as the Coal Creek War tested this concept. 